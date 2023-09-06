Law Enforcement Agencies To Get 20 Cutting-edge Software Tools Soon: MHA Secretary

In a significant step toward bolstering technology for law enforcement, Union Home Ministry Secretary Ajay Kumar Bhalla announced on Tuesday that the Bureau of Police Research and Development (BPR&D) is in the final stages of testing 20 software tools. These tools, developed under a project initiated in 2021, are slated for imminent deployment to enhance the capabilities of Law Enforcement Agencies (LEAs) across the country.

Speaking at the 53rd Foundation Day celebration of the BPR&D, Union Home Secretary Ajay Kumar Bhalla emphasized the importance of these forthcoming software tools, stating, "One project started in 2021 will develop 20 software tools which are being tested and ready for a rollout for our Law Enforcement Agencies (LEAS). So, we wish to see all these things being very useful for our LEAs."

In addition to this groundbreaking achievement in software development, Bhalla commended the BPR&D for fostering a robust community of students, researchers, scientists, professors, and developers who contribute to the betterment of LEAs and the nation's security.

The Union Home Secretary reiterated the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) unwavering commitment to promoting research and development within the BPR&D. He assured, "I want to assure BPR&D that MHA is committed to the promotion of research and development and all support to the organisation."

3D Rapid Construction Technology

Highlighting another pioneering initiative, Bhalla mentioned the BPR&D's ongoing research project in collaboration with IIT Madras on 3D rapid construction technology. This cutting-edge construction technology is poised to revolutionise infrastructure development by enabling the rapid construction of structures, particularly in challenging and remote areas. Bhalla expressed confidence in the technology's potential to greatly benefit the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs).

Furthermore, the Home Secretary stated that a new sixth Central Detective Training Institute (CDTI) has been commissioned. Moreover, plans are underway for the establishment of a seventh CDTI in Agartala in the near future, with the vision of transforming these institutes into centres of excellence, he said.

(With inputs from ANI)