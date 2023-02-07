Lekshmana Chandra Victoria Gowri, on Tuesday, took oath as an additional judge at the Madras High Court despite strong resistance she faced for her alleged political biases and prejudice against minorities. She was elevated to the Madras HC from her previous position as a lawyer after the Supreme Court intervened and rejected a petition challenging her appointment. Reacting to Gowri's appointment, senior advocate Sidharth Luthra said that people having different ideologies have the right to be appointed as a Judge adding that what matters is how they conduct themselves after the appointment.

When asked about the allegations made against Gowri having a political leaning, Luthra during an exclusive conversation with Republic TV revealed how common it is.

"Do people with political viewpoints, do people with different viewpoints get appointed as judges of the High Court? Of course they do. It has been happening since the beginning of the Republic," the advocate said.

"So there is nothing abnormal or unnatural about that. And I am not commenting about her viewpoint, but the fact which is more important is how they conduct themselves once appointed because part of the appointment to this constitutional post is that a person undertakes on oath, swears an oath to uphold the constitution and the laws and treat everyone equally without fear or favour," Luthra said.

"And that is the test and therefore my view is that when the collegium of the HC when the collegium of the Supreme Court looked at the various elements...and the appointment was recommended. Yes it was challenged, I don't think the challenge was appropriate and speaking for myself at least, the SC's view is absolutely correct in dismissing the challenge because otherwise what's going to happen is everytime anybody is recommended as a judge, there are going to be multiple challenges," he added.

People with all ideologies are entitled for consideration: Luthra

When asked about the reason behind the resistance to Gowri's appointment, Luthra said that the issue is due to rejection of people with varying ideologies. "I think the issue is that people from different walks of life, people from different philosophies are and should be entitled to be considered to be appointed to the High Courts. After all, we want a variety of viewpoints. However, those viewpoints should not be such that it colour the individual's ability to deliver justice," Luthra said.

"Therefore, what is important and what is crucial to be considered here is, and I say this again, if such challenges begin to be entertained, then it would set a very-very unfortunate precedent. Yes if a Judge doesn't function rightly, there have been instances people have been put in impeachment motions," he added.

"And remember she is being appointed as an additional Judge, she is not being appointed as a confirmed Judge and her ability to deliver justice will be tested in times to come and if that is not wanting then there is no reason why she ought not to be confirmed," the senior Advocate concluded.

Retired HC Judge's views on Gowri's appointment

Republic also spoke to retired judge of the Delhi High Court SN Dhingra who said that "there was no way out for the Supreme Court except to give this decision". Dhingra said that this is "because by the time the hearing had taken place, she was already sworn in. Once she was sworn in as the Judge of the High Court, no way the SC had struck down her appointment" and that the only way out was "impeachment". When asked about his take on the lobby opposing Gowri's appointment, Dhindra said, "The purpose of the lobby was different."

"One was to show somebody in a bad light, to throw mud. Mud-slinging is the purpose of this lobby in which they succeeded. Now they can always challenge and question the decisions taken and say that 'look we already said so'," Dhingra added.