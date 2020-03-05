Law Min RS Prasad Confirms Receiving Proposal To Link Election Card With Aadhaar

Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad on Thursday stated that the proposal received by the Election Commission to amend the Representation of the People Act, 1951 to enable linking of electoral data with Aadhaar system is currently being examined.

While addressing the parliament over the queries regarding connecting Aadhaar Card with the Election Card, the law Minister said, "To ensure preparation of an error-free electoral roll and to prevent duplication of entries, a proposal to amend Representation of the People Act, 1951 to enable linking of electoral data with Aadhar system has been received from the Election Commission. The matter is under examination."

The important details of linking Aadhaar and Election Card were based on queries and questions like — "Whether Election Commission of India has given any suggestion to the government to connect Aadhaar Card with Election Card? Whether the government has considered all aspects like preserving the personal information and data theft on the issue of connecting Aadhaar with Voter Card?"

The Election Commission of India has also written a letter to the Union Law Ministry, suggesting an extension in provisions under Section 126 to digital and print media as well also to seek inclusion of 'print media' and 'other entities' within the extent of Section 126 (1) (b).

PAN Cardholders may be fined for not linking it with Aadhaar

The Income Tax Department has said that PAN holders may face penal action under the Income Tax Act if they fail to link it with Aadhar before the deadline. In a fresh notification, the tax department said that the PAN cards will become inoperative and they could face a fine of up to Rs 10,000 in case of failure to link it with Aadhar cards.

The possible fine is not directly linked with Aadhar but an individual could be fined up to Rs 10,000 for using an invalid/inoperative PAN card. "If a person fails to comply with the provisions of section 139A, the Assessing Officer may direct that such person shall pay, by way of penalty, a sum of ten thousand rupees," according to Section - 272B, Income Tax Act, 1961.

(With inputs from ANI)