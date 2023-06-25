Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal Underlines Need To Relieve Courts Of Burden Of Pending Cases

Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal on Sunday called for repealing outdated laws and simplifying complex legislations as he underlined the need to relieve courts of the burden of pending cases.

He also stressed on the need to have equitable access to justice for all citizens.

Meghwal made these remarks while addressing a 'Chintan Shivir' of Department of Legal Affairs and Legislative Department of the Law Ministry.

While the legal affairs department advises the government on complex legal issues, the legislative department drafts bills for various ministries and vets key policy documents and ordinances.

Over 1,400 redundant laws have been scrapped by the Modi government so far through repeal bills brought in Parliament.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had said recently that laws should be written in simple language so that even the poorest of the poor can understand the new legislation.

"He (Meghwal) reiterated his dedication to advancing ongoing initiatives and ensuring equitable access to justice for all citizens. Emphasising the need to repeal outdated laws and simplify complex ones, he expressed his commitment to relieving the burden on the courts through these endeavours," a law ministry statement said.