Law Minister Kiren Rijiju Backs CJI's Concerns On Lack Of Debate; Takes Dig At Congress

Reacting to CJI NV Ramana's anguish over the paucity of debate in Parliament, Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju opined that he can understand this concern. According to him, the situation has deteriorated to such an extent that new parliamentarians in the opposition are being instructed to disrupt Parliament. Moreover, he expressed shock at the fact that some opposition MPs were boasting about obstructing the proceedings of the House.

In a veiled reference to the recently concluded Monsoon session, he added, "They (opposition members) behaved very rudely, resorted to physical force and used unparliamentary language, degrading the status of 'Temple of Democracy'". Taking a dig at the Congress leadership, Rijiju contended that some leaders feel that they have the "dynastic right" to rule the country. However, the Union Minister affirmed that the electorate is rewarding only those who want to serve India.

And it depicts the mentality of the leadership. Some people think that they only have the divine authority & dynastic right to rule India.

But people of India are wise. Now, those people will be authorized to serve India who's purpose in life is service to the nation & mankind. — Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) August 15, 2021

CJI expresses concern amid Monsoon session washout

Speaking at an event organised by the Supreme Court Bar Association to mark 74 years of Independence, CJI Ramana rued the lack of effective debate in Parliament while making laws. He mentioned that the presence of lawyers in the state legislature and Parliament in the initial years ensured constructive debate. Frowning upon the "sorry state of affairs" in the present situation, the CJI asserted that ambiguity in the legislation not only leads to a lot of court cases but also causes inconvenience to the people.

He asserted, "The burden of the courts while interpreting or implementing the law is less. So, we had a clear picture of what they wanted to tell us, why they are making such legislation. Now, (there is a) sorry state of affairs. Now, we see the legislation. (There are) a lot of gaps and ambiguity in making laws. There is no clarity in laws. We don't know what purpose the laws are meant for which is creating a lot of litigation, inconvenience, a loss to the government as well as inconvenience to the public."

These remarks assume significance as both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha were adjourned sine dine on August 11 owing to the obstructionism of the opposition. Since the commencement of the Monsoon Session on July 19, Parliament was marked by sloganeering, leaders rushing to the Well of the House with placards, tearing of papers, and repeated adjournments. The opposition blamed the stubborn attitude of the treasury benches for the logjam, insisting on discussing the Pegasus 'snooping' row followed by the farm laws and inflation.

Rajya Sabha in particular saw chaotic scenes with 7 TMC MPs- Santanu Sen, Dola Sen, Md. Nadimul Haque, Abir Ranjan Biswas, Shanta Chhetri, Arpita Ghosh and Mausam Noor being suspended during the course of the Session. The final day also witnessed pandemonium with the opposition alleging that marshals had manhandled two women MPs. However, the Centre rubbished these allegations and demanded strict action against MPs who purportedly indulged in hooliganism.