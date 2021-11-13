Law Minister Kiren Rijiju Launches 'first Of Its Type' Citizens' Tele-Law Mobile App

On Saturday, November, 13, the Union Law and Justice Minister Kiren Rijiju and Minister of State for Law and Justice SP Baghel launched the Citizens' Tele-Law smartphone app and felicitated the Department of Justice's Tele-Law frontline functionaries. 124 Frontline functionaries, including paralegal volunteers, village level entrepreneurs, panel lawyers, and state coordinators from across the country, were honoured during the occasion.

Kiren Rijiju launches Citizens' Tele-Law mobile app

According to the Department of Justice (DoJ), the Citizens' Tele-Law mobile app aims to broaden access to increased legal information and empower the masses to identify their problem and choose the appropriate forum of dispute redress to claim their entitlements and rights by connecting the beneficiary directly to the Panel Lawyer or with the assistance of Para Legal Volunteers, Village Level Entrepreneurs, in the case of a beneficiary who can't read or write.



The consultation is free for individuals who qualify for free legal aid under Section 12 of the Legal Service Authority, while others can pay Rs 30 for each consultation, according to the Department of Justice. As part of the completion of 75 years of India's independence celebrations, the Law Minister announced the expansion of Tele-Law to 75,000 Gram Panchayats across all States/UTs. He also urged lawyers to join the Tele-Law movement and provide legal advice and consultation. Law Minister praised the collaborative effort of all frontline workers who helped Sabka Prayas, Sabko Nyaya deliver justice to the last mile.

MoS Baghel further remarked that the Citizens' Tele-Law Mobile App would be a first of its type, with every citizen now having access to a lawyer at the touch of a finger, as part of our constitutional obligation to provide an equal opportunity before the law. He also emphasised that the Mobile App's capabilities would be provided in the form of an e-tutorial in all scheduled languages, and he urged frontline staff to guarantee maximum reach.

Previously, as part of the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav celebrations on March 12 this year, the Department of Justice released the second edition of an e-booklet on Voices of Tele-Law Beneficiaries, which chronicles the real-time benefits received by beneficiaries under various headings such as family matters, fighting injustice, empowering with information, overcoming procedural hurdles, relief for COVID distressed, and property dispute resolution.

With ANI Inputs

Image: Twitter