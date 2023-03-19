Law Minister Kiren Rijiju Vs Women's Table Tennis Champion Sreeja Akula: Guess Who Won?

Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju tried his hands at playing table tennis with Sreeja Akula, the reigning national champion in Women's singles and doubles table tennis.

Notably, the former Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports Kiren Rijiju can be seen playing a range of shots - both front hand, and back hand and even at times, taking the defending national champion Akula by surprise.

After long time I managed sometime to play Table Tennis shots with defending Indian Women's Table Tennis Champion Sreeja Akula 🏓 pic.twitter.com/RS8kUBsdKu — Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) March 18, 2023

‘Showed only those shots which I won’

Rijiju shared his short paddler moment on Twitter saying, “After long time I managed sometime to play Table Tennis shots with defending Indian Women's Table Tennis Champion Sreeja Akula.”

Sreeja Akula replying to Kiren Rijiju’s tweet said, “It was an honour to play table tennis with you sir!,” to which Rijiju replied, “Edited the video to show only those shots which I won.”

As a former Sports Minister, Rijiju earned laurels for enhancing the sports infrastructure of the Sports Authority of India (SAI) facilities in the country and also launching the Fit India movement. Rijiju also increased the prize amount for various sports awards and also the government help provided to the serving and former sportspersons in the country.

In 2016, he played a football match in Itanagar, Arunachal Pradesh alongside Chief Minister Pema Khandu and Indian football sensation Bhaichung Bhutia. He said, "Itanagar ended with a football match of CM XI vs YLC. I scored a goal! Tried my best with CM Pema Khandu, Bhaichung Bhutia & colleagues."

#YLC Itanagar ended with a football match of CM XI vs YLC. I scored a goal! Tried my best with CM Pema Khandu, Bhaichung Bhutia & colleagues pic.twitter.com/7kYVgsVb5H — Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) October 29, 2016

In 2020 during the lockdown, he was also seen playing badminton however in a lawn tennis court, "Unable to attend office, events and public engagements due to lockdown owing to #Covid_19india, @KirenRijiju spent the time engaging in the #fitindiamovement with his family. Staying indoors, but staying fit!!"