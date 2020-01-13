Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad Condemns Shameful Attack On Republic TV Crew At Jamia

Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad has condemned the shocking attack on Republic TV's reporters and video journalists at Jamia Milia Islamia University that took place on Monday.

WATCH: SHOCKING: Republic TV Crew Attacked On Jamia Campus, Goons Try To Delete Camera Footage

Ravi Shankar Prasad was asked about the attack at a media briefing and he said, "We totally condemn this attack on media people. The same people who are alleging the Modi government of stifling dissent are doing this. But it is nothing new. They are doing the same with the media. Their ideological godfathers such as Profesor Irfan Habib don't allow the Governor of Kerala to speak, almost physically stopping him. Bu this is their record. Also, the kind of violence we saw by the Leftist combinations in JNU - therefore, their record has been the most undemocratic. We welcome criticism, but surely, even anyone releases violence, the law will take its own course."

READ: Named In JNU Violence Probe, JNUSU's Aishe Ghosh Questioned By SIT; Chunchun Still Missing

On Monday afternoon, Republic TV's crew was blocked from reporting by the protestors. Visuals show the shocking attempts of protestors who had gheraoed the Vice-Chancellor Najma Akhtar's office with four demands to delete the footage captured by Republic TV's crew. Officials at the VC's office too are heard repeatedly asking whether the cameras are off while interacting with protesting students. Talking to the protesting students a voice is heard asking, "What is happening in my office? Sit and explain. Now you have entered my office. Please turn off the cameras". Meanwhile, a protestor is seen trying to block the media saying, "There is no going back from here. Give us your camera's chip."

READ: Rahul Gandhi Snubs Question On Absent 'Opposition'; Challenges PM Modi To Hold Dialogue

Earlier in the day, Hundreds of Jamia Millia Islamia students gheraoed Vice-Chancellor Najma Akhtar's office demanding registration of an FIR against Delhi Police in connection with last month's violence on the campus. They have also demanded that the VC must establish a proper communication channel with students on issues. Moreover, the students have asked the university to reschedule examinations and to file an FIR against the Delhi police for its crackdown which left more than 100 injured.

READ: JNU Violence 'nothing Short Of A Planned Maoist Attack': ABVP Makes Startling Allegations

This is hardly the first time Republic TV's crew has been attacked while reporting on a campus protest. Just weeks earlier, a similar incident had taken place in JNU as well.