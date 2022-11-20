Law Minister Rijiju, CJI Chandrachud Opine On Stir Over Judges Transfer By Collegium

After strikes were announced by lawyers as part of a protest against the Supreme Court Collegium’s recommendation to transfer three High Court judges, Union Minister of Law and Justice Kiren Rijiju expressed his concern about it becoming a 'recurring phenomenon'.

"The issue may be, if you look from isolation, one. But if this becomes a recurring instance for every decision taken by the collegium, on which it is being supported by the government, then where will it lead to? Then the whole dimension will change," Rijiju said on Saturday, addressing an event organized to felicitate newly-appointed Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud.

Consumer of justice suffer: CJI DY Chandrachud

The CJI, also at the event, gave his consent to meet the Gujarat High Court Advocates’ Association, who have called for an indefinite strike over the transfer of Justice Nikhil S Kariel to Patna high court. The decision of the strike was taken by the association in an extraordinary general meeting (EGM) convened hours after the members of the bar gathered in the court of Chief Justice Aravind Kumar and opposed the transfer by the Collegium, terming it “a death knell”.

Besides Justice Nikhil S Kariel, Telangana High Court's Justice A Abhishek Reddy was also transferred to Patna High Court. Madras High Court's Acting Chief Justice T Raja was transferred to Rajasthan High Court by the Collegium headed by CJI Chandrachud, reportedly in a meeting also attended by Justices SK Kaul, SA Nazeer, KM Joseph, and MR Shah.