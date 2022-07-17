Law Ministry Avers Tele-Law Service To Be Made Free; All You Need To Know About It

In a bid to provide swift legal assistance to all, Union Minister of Law and Justice Kiren Rijiju announced on Saturday that the Tele-law services will be made free of cost for all the citizens.

Addressing the 18th All India Legal Services Authorities meeting at Jaipur on Saturday, Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju said, "Tele-Law service is being made free of cost for citizens starting this year." Notably, a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on Integrated Delivery of Legal Services were exchanged during the event between the Department of Justice, Ministry of Law & Justice, and National Legal Services Authority (NALSA).

The MoU, according to Union Minister Rijiju, represents the shared resolve to advance the cause of justice for all and establish the rule of law as the most compelling element bringing citizens together. According to the Ministry of Law and Justice, as per the provisions of the MoU, NALSA would dedicate 700 lawyers in each district exclusively to the Tele-Law programme.

'This association will reach out to 1 crore beneficiaries in no time': Law Min Rijiju

According to the press release from the Ministry of Law and Justice, the 700 empanelled lawyers would now also act as referral lawyers and also assist in strengthening the mechanism for dispute avoidance and dispute resolution at the pre-litigation stage. Speaking about this association of lawyers, Law Minister expressed his confidence that it will help in reaching out to 1 crore beneficiaries in no time.

In his final remarks, Law Minister Rijiju stated that access to justice has been acknowledged as a crucial component of the Indian Constitution's legal system. The legal services authorities and various departments and agencies of the government, according to him, need to work together more closely in order to accomplish, realise, and expand on the work that has already been accomplished.

"Tele-Law scheme uses communications and information technology for the delivery of legal information and advice. It gives me immense pleasure to announce that from this year, Tele-Law service is being made free of cost for citizens in the country."- HMLJ Kiren Rijiju in Jaipur

What is Tele-Law service?

The Department of Justice's Tele-Law initiative, which was introduced in 2017, is a reliable and efficient e-interface and pre-litigation tool. With the help of Para Legal Volunteers (PLVs) and the video conferencing and telephone capabilities offered by Common Service Centers (CSC), which are located at the Panchayat level, it seeks to connect vulnerable and marginalised people in need of legal counsel with Panel Lawyers.

Notably, for easy and direct access, Tele- Law Mobile Application (both Android and IoS) has also been launched by the Ministry in 2021 and it is currently available in 22 scheduled languages. Benefitting from this digital revolution, Tele-Law has widened the outreach of legal services to 20 Lakh + beneficiaries in just five years, according to the Ministry of Law and Justice.

It is pertinent to mention here that earlier, the Tele-Law was provided free of cost to those entitled to free legal assistance under Section 12 of the Legal Services Authorities (LSA) Act, 1987, and for “others” at a nominal fee of Rs. 30/- per consultation.

