Law Should Be Made Against Religious Conversions But Not Misused: Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday said that a law should be made against religious conversion but it mustn’t be misused. The AAP national convener said that the law shouldn’t let anyone be wrongly harassed. Stating that religion is a private matter, Kejriwal said that conversions done based on fear is wrong. He added that everybody has a right to worship as per their choice.

Arvind Kejriwal was addressing a public gathering in Jalandhar when he backed the idea of a law against forced religious conversions.

"A law should definitely be made against religious conversions but nobody should be wrongly harassed through this. Conversions done by scaring them is wrong,” he said.

Further speaking on the same, the AAP chief added, "Religion is a private matter. Everybody has the right to worship a God."

In the last few years, several BJP-ruled states, including Uttar Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh, have brought in laws to regulate forcible religious conversion. Moreover, other BJP-ruled states, including Haryana and Assam, are considering bringing a similar law.

Last year, the Centre, while replying to a question in the Lok Sabha, had informed that it didn’t have any plans to enact a central anti-conversion law to curb inter-faith marriages in the country. The Centre had said that such laws were a concern of the state governments and not the Centre.

Kejriwal's election promises in Punjab

AAP chief Kejriwal has been campaigning in Punjab for his party ahead of the upcoming elections. Speaking there, Kejriwal has already promised that the AAP government would begin doorstep delivery service and Mohalla clinics like in Delhi if voted to power.

"We will make 16000 clinics and renovate hospitals in Punjab. Like Delhi, Punjab too will get all the benefits," the Delhi CM said. He also announced that no new tax will be imposed in the state if the AAP were voted to power.

Punjab Election 2022

In the 2017 Punjab Assembly election, Congress won a whopping 77 seats in the 117-member House, whereas Shiromani Akali Dal could win only 18 seats. On the other hand, AAP emerged as the second-largest party with 20 seats and failed to bear fruit as it could win in only 54 constituencies.

This year, Republic P-MARQ Poll has predicted a neck-to-neck fight between AAP and Congress with the former bagging 50-56 (37.8 %) of the total 117 seats. Congress is projected to be a close second with 42-48 seats (35%), SAD with 13 to 17 seats (15.8%), BJP 1-3 with seats (5.7%), and others with 1-3 seats (5.6%). Punjab will go to the polls on February 20 and counting of votes shall take place on March 10.

Image: PTI