'Law Will Do Its Duty, No One Is Bigger': Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann After Amritpal Threat

Three days after pro-Khalistan supporter Amritpal Singh and his associates attacked the Punjab Police and sieged Ajnala Police Station in Punjab, the state's Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann responded over the incident saying that no one is bigger than law and law will do its duty.



Denying the allegations made by the opposition parties over the incapability of Punjab government and its police to handle the situation, CM Mann said that those who attacked the police station came up with the Guru Granth Sahib as a shield in their hands but the police preferred to get hurt instead of being sacrilege of the Guru Granth Sahib.

'I assure 3 crore people of Punjab, law and order in the state is intact': Punjab CM

Addressing the media in Gujarat's Bhavnagar, Mann said, "I would like to praise the Punjab Police, who despite under severe attack and even after receiving serious injuries, kept patience and didn't let the Guru Granth Sahib be disregarded. However, such antics should not be encouraged and the Punjab Police is capable of doing it. No one should ever think that they can execute any illegal activity hiding behind Guru Granth Sahib."



"I assure 3 crore people of Punjab, the law and order in the state is intact and no one will be allowed to create nuisances in the state. The Punjab Police is capable enough to ensure the safety and security of the state," he said during an event in Gujarat.



When asked on increase in pro-Khalistani activities in the state in the recent past and raising of pro-Khalistan slogans during the incident, the Punjab CM said, "Some selected people are indulged in such activities, who are being funded by their bosses abroad and not the whole of Punjab. Some forces are trying to harm the peace of the state, but they won't succeed. Peace and brotherhood will prevail in Punjab."

Govt is ensuring peace & security for Punjab’s 3 crore people. Punjab’s glory of development will be visible in India in the upcoming 6-7 months. For the first time in 75 years a party has taken action on their own 2 ministers & 1MLA against corruption: Bhagwant Mann, Punjab CM pic.twitter.com/UmFY8XM6l3 — ANI (@ANI) February 26, 2023

"If law and order had been so bad in the state, then big companies would not have made such big investments here. So, people of Punjab need not worry. Our party has originated from the Anti-Corruption Moment and our government is of the common people. Punjab’s glory of development will be visible in India in the next 6-7 months," AAP leader said.



Former CM of Punjab Captain Amarinder Singh earlier in the day launched a verbal attack on the Mann government for not being able to handle the law and order situation in the state. He even demanded the central government to intercede to ensure safety and security of the state.