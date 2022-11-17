Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and MLA from Delhi, Akhilesh Mani Tripathi arrived at the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) office in the national capital on Thursday, November 17 in connection with the cash-for-seat case. Notably, the AAP MLA was summoned by the ACB after it arrested and recovered Rs 90 lakh from the close aide of Akhilesh Mani Tripathi in the cash-for-seat case.

Notably, the allegation has been levelled against Arvind Kejriwal's MLA Akhilesh Tripathi and his close aides including his brother-in-law for allegedly demanding Rs 90 lakh for a party ticket to an AAP worker’s wife to contest the upcoming MCD polls. According to the complaint filed by Gopal Khari with ACB, he had met Model Town MLA Tripathi on November 9 with a request to secure a councillor ticket from the AAP for his wife--Shobha Khari for Ward No. 69 in Kamla Nagar. Khair claimed that Tripathi had demanded Rs 90 lakh for the ticket in that meeting.

Speaking to reporters at the ACB office ahead of his questioning, Tripathi on Thursday, said, "That person (Gopal Khari) himself is involved as a middleman and has at least 50 cases against him. I don't see it necessary to speak against such people. Law will take its course."

Cash for seat case

According to Khari, after Tripathi demanded Rs 90 lakh for the ticket, he paid Rs 35 lakh. He also gave Rs 20 lakh to AAP MLA Rajesh Gupta on Tripathi’s insistence, according to the complaint. Later, Khari told the AAP legislator that the remaining amount would be paid by him only after getting the ticket for his wife. However, the complainant did not find her wife's name in the list of candidates released by AAP on Sunday.

Later, Tripathi's brother-in-law Om Singh contacted Khari and assured ticket for the next election and also offered to return the bribe amount. When Singh and his two associates came to return Khari the Rs 33 lakh amount received by them on the behest of Tripathi, the ACB team caught them red-handed. The ACB arrested the accused under the Prevention of Corruption Act and the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

It is pertinent to mention that Khari has submitted audio and video recordings of his alleged dealings during the payment and return of the bribe amount to the ACB.

'AAP sold 90% of tickets for bribes up to Rs 1Cr': BJP

After the Delhi ACB busted a 'bribe for ticket' racket allegedly involving AAP, BJP levelled a sensational charge against the Arvind Kejriwal-led party ahead of the MCD polls. Addressing a press briefing on Wednesday, BJP Lok Sabha MP Ramesh Bidhuri claimed that AAP sold 90% of its tickets in lieu of bribes ranging from Rs 70 lakh to Rs 1 crore. While refraining from furnishing any evidence in this regard, he hit out at Kejriwal for taking a high moral ground on corruption since AAP's inception. While the polling for the MCD election will take place on December 4, the results will be out on December 7.

(With inputs from PTI)