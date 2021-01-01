Lawaypora Encounter: J&K Police Fact-checks Mehbooba, Issues Statement Rebutting Claims

Issuing a detailed statement on the Lawaypora encounter, the Jammu and Kashmir Police said that the terrorists were repeatedly appealed by the troops to surrender but instead they opened fire upon the forces. The police have also countered claims made by the kin of the accused terrorists alleging that the deceased were not 'remotely connected' with any anti-national activities. Detailing on the operation on Thursday, the Jammu & Kashmir Police revealed that background checks were done on the accused and it was found that both the slain individuals had provided logistic support to the terrorists.

"Contrary to the claims, the verified digital evidence revealed and corroborated that Aijaz and Ather had gone to Hyderpora and from there to the place of occurrence only. Similarly, Zubair had gone first to Pulwama, then Anantnag, then Shopian to Pulwama and finally came to the place of occurrence. Background check also reveals that Aijaz and Ather Mustaq, both OGWs variously provided logistic support to terrorists. Antecedents and verifications too show that both were radically inclined and had aided terrorists of LeT (now so-called TRF) outfit," the JKP said in a statement on Friday.

IGP Kashmir has also said that one of the Over Ground Worker (OGW) in police custody has confirmed Aijaz's association with the LeT. Moreover, he affirmed that the police is investigating the case from all possible angles.

Security officials were forced to issue a detailed statement on the Lawaypora operation as PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti had raked up the letter by kin of the deceased claiming that they were not militants. taking to Twitter, Mufti informed that she had met the families of the men killed in the encounter and claimed that their dead bodies were not returned to their kin. Mentioning Lieutenant-Governor Manoj Sinha in her tweet, Mufti said, "They have lost their beloved sons forever & in the midst of grief have to plead even for closure."

Met families of the young men killed in Lawaypora encounter. Forget justice, even their dead bodies are not being returned to them for the last rites. They have lost their beloved sons forever & in the midst of grief have to plead even for closure.@manojsinha_ @adgpi pic.twitter.com/2esKTzpjHy — Mehbooba Mufti (@MehboobaMufti) December 31, 2020

In a letter to LG Manoj Sinha kin of the men killed in the Lawaypora encounter, it has been alleged that the accused was a graduate student at the Degree College in Pulwama and had no criminal background. "The killing of the said deceased is very brutal and calculated one which is against the law of the land and also hits the democracy and Indian constitution," the 8-point letter which has been shared Mehbooba Mufti reads.

