Lawaypora Encounter: Omar Abdullah Demands Probe; Asks L-G To Handover The Bodies

Demanding a fair and transparent probe into the Lawaypora encounter, Jammu-Kashmir NC Vice-president Omar Abdullah on Monday, requested the J&K administration to hand over the bodies to the families in the interim. Stating that the three slain youths' families insist that they were not militants, Abdullah said that L-G Manoj Sinha has promised a speedy probe into the encounter when he met NC Lok Sabha Hasnain Masoodi. Three youths - Ather Mushtaq, Aijaz Maqbool Ganie and Zubair Ahmad Lone - accused to be terrorists were shot dead in an encounter by J&K police in Lawaypora on December 30.

Coronavirus LIVE Updates: India's tally at 1,03,40,470; UK begins 'Covishield' inoculation

Omar Abdullah demands probe into Lawaypora encounter

It is very important that the probe in to this encounter be concluded at the earliest. Only a fair & transparent probe, already promised by @manojsinha_ , will satisfy the families who have lost their loved ones who they insist were innocent. https://t.co/9q7sfVdlZs — Omar Abdullah (@OmarAbdullah) January 4, 2021

Bharat Biotech chief assures COVAXIN's safety; promises 'Phase-3 efficacy data by March'

What happened in the Lawaypora encounter?

As per the J&K police statement, Aijaz Maqbool Ganie and Ather Mushtaq from Pulwama — were both “overground workers” running terror errands for the Pakistan-backed TRF. Meanwhile, the third youth - Zubair Ahmad Lone, was allegedly preparing for a terror strike and had travelled between Pulwama, Anantnag and Shopian, days before the encounter, stated the police. Claims by Aijaz's family that he was a Kashmir University student with no link to any terror outfit has been rebutted by the police stating that Aijaz’s association with Lashkar-e-Taiba member Faisal Mushtaq had been 'double-checked' by call records. Police further stated that an assault rifle and two pistols were recovered at the encounter site.

"Contrary to the claims, the verified digital evidence revealed and corroborated that Aijaz and Ather had gone to Hyderpora and from there to the place of occurrence only. Similarly, Zubair had gone first to Pulwama, then Anantnag, then Shopian to Pulwama and finally came to the place of occurrence. Background check also reveals that Aijaz and Ather Mustaq, both OGWs variously provided logistic support to terrorists. Antecedents and verifications too show that both were radically inclined and had aided terrorists of LeT (now so-called TRF) outfit," the JKP said.

Meanwhile, the families of all three youths have claimed that the three were civilians and not even remotely connected with militancy. Maqbool's sister claimed, "My brother left for university at 11 am on Tuesday, next day we got a call that he has been killed. He was not a militant". The families have also requested the police to hand over their bodies so that a proper burial can be held by them. Reports state that the bodies of Athar Mushtaq, Aijaz Ahmad Ganai, and Zubair Ahmad Lone were buried by police in a graveyard in the Sonamarg area in central Kashmir’s Ganderbal district, as they had stopped handing over bodies of local militants since the COVID-19 outbreak.

2 of 3 youths killed in encounter were 'radically inclined' and LeT overground workers: J-K Police

J-K police say 3 militants killed in encounter; families claim they were not involved in militancy