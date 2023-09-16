Lawrence Bishnoi's Dreaded Shooter Nabbed By UP STF In Encounter

The notorious shooter of dreaded gangster Lawrence Bishnoi has been nabbed by the Special Task Force (STF) of the Uttar Pradesh Police. The police team arrested the accused after a brief exchange of fire, during which the criminal received a gunshot injury. After the encounter, the police apprehended the accused and seized his country-made pistol and bike.

Confirming the news, Superintendent of Police (SP), Special Task Force, Kuldeep Narain identified the accused as Ravi, who was admitted to a nearby hospital. The police had declared a reward of Rs 50,000 on the arrest of the accused. A case has been registered into the matter and further legal action is being taken.

Accused Ravi was allegedly trying to extort Rs 5 lakh from a businessman in Meerut

According to the police, the incident took place on the intervening night of September 15 and 16. As per information, the UP STF team of Meerut had received specific information about the accused. Based on the information, the police team laid a trap in the Incholi area of Meerut district. As the police team saw the accused Ravi coming on a bike, they surrounded him and instructed him to surrender. But, Ravi whipped out his pistol and tried to fire, pointing at the police team. The police team, in retaliation, fired at the accused, which hit him on his leg.

The police nabbed the accused immediately and seized his pistol. He was later shifted to a nearby hospital. As per a police official, accused Ravi was a notorious shooter having a reward of Rs 50,000 on his arrest. He had having close association with the dreaded gangster of Western Uttar Pradesh, Sunny Kakran. The police were searching for him, in an extortion case registered in Meerut. Accused Ravi allegedly was trying to extort Rs 5 lakh from a businessman in the Incholi area. A case was registered in the matter based on a complaint received by the victim and a search for the accused was initiated.

Further legal action into the matter is being taken.