Lawyer's Fee Of Gangster Mukhtar Ansari Sparks Political Row In Punjab

The prison stay of the dreaded gangster Mukhtar Ansari sparked allegations and counter-allegations among Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann and BJP leader Captain Amarinder Singh over the lawyer's fee during the stay of the dreaded criminal in the Punjab prison.

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has issued a recovery notice of Rs 55 lakh to former CM Capt Amarinder Singh and the then Prison Minister Sukhjinder Randhawa. The political slugfest began after Punjab CM Mann allegedly stated that if both the leaders failed to pay the said amount, their pension and other benefits would be stopped. He further stated that during Capt Amarinder's regime as CM, they have wasted public money by spending Rs 55 lakh on the defense lawyers of Mukhtar Ansari.

Dealing sternly with the statement of CM Mann, BJP leader and a former Congressman Amarinder Singh cautioned CM Bhagwant Mann and asked him to learn the process of law and investigation before issuing such a foolish statement. Captain added that Ansari was brought to Punjab as he was detained under due process of law for the investigation, so where did the CM or for that matter Jail minister come into the picture? Capt Amarinder further said that he had served as the Chief Minister for nine-and-a-half years, while Mann had not even completed one-and-a-half years. 'He should better first learn and gain experience before making such ignorant statements about the processes of governance,' the former Congress leader stated.



Meanwhile, former DyCM and then Jail minister and Congress leader Sukhjinder Randhawa bounced back and said that the fee was never paid to the lawyers as he had rejected the file. He added that the moment he receives any recovery notice he will file a defamation case against the government and Punjab CM. During a media address, Randhawa revealed those documents and said that the Punjab government has never paid Rs 55 lakh to lawyers defending Ansari in Supreme Court. He added that between then CM and then AG punjab, the jail department was the custodian of the court and did not interfere in hiring the lawyers' process.

Speaking to the Republic, former DyCM and Congress leader Sukhjinder Randhawa said, "I can ensure that the fee of Rs 55 lakh was never paid to the lawyer defending Ansari in SC. Though it was proposed, I rejected the file which leads to non-payment of the amount. I will file defamation against the Punjab government for putting false allegations against me." All three leaders are from different political parties.

Capt Amarinder Singh was in Congress when he was elected as Chief Minister in 2017 and Sukhjinder Randhawa was in the cabinet of Captain. After serving four years as Chief Minister of Punjab Capt Amarinder Singh was removed by the Congress party due to internal politics following which he had resigned from the party. Sukhjinder Randhawa was leading the group of MLAs against Captain. Later, Captain Amarinder Singh joined BJP, and Sukhjinder Randhawa was appointed as in-charge of Rajasthan state by Congress party.

In 2019, gangster Mukhtar Ansari shifted to Ropar Jail in Punjab following an extortion case. Uttar Pradesh Govt had sought the production warrant of Ansari while the Punjab Government opposed it till the Supreme Court for that Punjab Government had hired advocate Dushyant Dev. Later, in 2021, the Uttar Pradesh government finally got the production warrants of Ansari from the Supreme Court and transferred Ansari from Punjab to UP Jail. Punjab CM Mann has taken up the issue that why then CM Captain hired an expensive advocate to keep Ansari in Punjab by opposing the production warrants of UP Police.