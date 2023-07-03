LCA Tejas Completes 7 Years In Service Of IAF, Reinforcing India's Aerospace Strength

Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) Tejas, the indigenous fighter jet, celebrated its seventh year in service of the Indian Air Force (IAF) on July 1, 2023. Renowned for its versatility and exceptional performance, Tejas has firmly established itself as one of the finest multi-role platforms in its class. Designed to excel in air defence, maritime reconnaissance, and strike missions, LCA Tejas combines carefree handling, enhanced manoeuvrability, and advanced avionics.

Originally named Tejas in 2003, this inherently unstable aircraft has proven its mettle with its impressive features, including a multi-mode airborne radar, helmet-mounted display, self-protection suite, and laser designation pod. The aircraft's capabilities enable it to undertake a range of missions with utmost precision and effectiveness.

From Vampires to Tejas: The Flying Daggers

The esteemed No 45 Squadron, known as the 'Flying Daggers,' became the first IAF unit to induct Tejas. Over the years, the squadron transitioned from Vampires to Gnats and then the MiG-21 Bisons before embracing Tejas as its primary aircraft. Notably, each Tejas aircraft flown by the Flying Daggers has either been manufactured in India under license production or developed indigenously. In May 2020, the No 18 Squadron also joined the ranks of Tejas operators, further strengthening the IAF's capabilities.

Image: Twitter/@IAF_MCC

Demonstrating India's indigenous aerospace prowess, the IAF has proudly showcased Tejas at prestigious international events, including LIMA-2019 in Malaysia, Dubai Air Show-2021, Sri Lanka Air Force anniversary celebrations in 2021, Singapore Air Show-2022, and Aero India Shows from 2017 to 2023. Notably, the Tejas participated in its first foreign exercise, Ex-Desert Flag, in the United Arab Emirates in March 2023, emphasizing its operational readiness and interoperability.

The IAF's confidence in Tejas is exemplified by its order for 83 LCA Mk-1A variants, which will feature updated avionics, an Active Electronically Steered Radar, an enhanced Electronic Warfare suite, and beyond visual range missile capability. The upgraded variant will empower Tejas to engage targets from increased stand-off ranges, with many of its weapons being of indigenous origin. This step will significantly increase the overall indigenous content of the aircraft. Contracted deliveries of the LCA Mk-1A are set to commence in February 2024, solidifying Tejas and its future variants as the backbone of the Indian Air Force.