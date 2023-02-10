LCA Tejas To Get Major Indigenous Boost With Armament Of BrahMos-NG Missile

BrahMos Aerospace is set to conduct the trials of the next-generation air-based version of the BrahMos missile, dubbed the BrahMos-NG. CEO and Managing Director of BrahMos Aerospace, Atul Dinkar Rane told TASS that the trials are expected to begin late in 2024. Mr Dinkar stated that work is ongoing to make the latest variant of the missile smaller and lighter.

Mr Dinkar stated that BrahMos-NG will be "half the weight," of the original variant of the supersonic cruise missile. "We are working on that right now. We will start testing that by the end of next year,” Rane told TASS. Meanwhile, he further stated that BrahMos Aerospace intends to unveil the missile with finalised implementations of its design and capabilities within the next two years while adding that the production may start in “maybe a year".

Implications of BrahMos-NG for LCA Tejas

Developed by Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL), the Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) Tejas is an Indian multirole fighter aircraft of the Indian Air Force with capabilities ranging from High Performance, Advanced Avionics, Stealth Features, Ease of Maintenance and Beyond Visual Range (BVR) Capabilities. The bid to equip LCA Tejas with BrahMos-NG will significantly improve the offensive capabilities of the aircraft, turning it into a formidable platform for the Indian Air Force.

Image: PIB (A Su-30 MKI with BrahMos extended range version)

Firstly, the integration of the BrahMos-NG with the LCA Tejas would greatly enhance its strike capabilities, allowing it to engage ground and sea-based targets with precision. Secondly, with a range of over 300 km, BrahMos-NG will provide LCA Tejas with the ability to launch stand-off attacks against enemy targets, reducing its exposure to enemy air defences. The third implication of the integration of BrahMos-NG with Tejas aircraft would be an enhancement in the fighter’s Tactical Flexibility. BrahMos-NG would provide the Indian Air Force with greater tactical flexibility, allowing it to engage a wide range of targets in different operational scenarios.

Meanwhile, the integration of the BrahMos missile to the indigenously developed Tejas would provide a boost to the nation’s efforts towards achieving self-reliance in defence production. Furthermore, the missile will allow the Indian Air Force to possess an enhanced Strategic Reach. This implies that the integration of BrahMos-NG with LCA Tejas will allow the Indian Air Force to engage targets deep inside enemy territory, increasing its operational impact.