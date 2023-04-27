Leaders Across Party Lines, Commoners Pay Last Respect To SAD Patron Parkash Singh Badal

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President JP Nadda, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar and Akal Takht Jathedar Giani Harpreet Singh were along with those who paid last respects to Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) patriarch Prakash Singh Badal at Lambi village on Thursday.

The Akali stalwart, who died at the age of 95, will be cremated at the family's agricultural land. A raised platform has been erected for performing the last rites.

BJP chief JP Nadda said that it is saddening that Parkash Singh Badal is not among us anymore. "He was not a politician, he was a statesman. He contributed his life towards establishing peace and brotherhood in the society. We learned a lot from him," he said.

Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri, BJP national general secretary Tarun Chugh and party's Punjab unit chief Ashwini Sharma also paid their last respects.

Parkash Badal's estranged nephew and former Finance Minister Manpreet Singh Badal and former minister Bikram Singh Majithia were among those who paid their last respects to the Akali leader besides Sharad Pawar and ex-Union minister Praful Patel.

Condoling the former chief minister's death, BJP leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa said Badal was an institution in himself and with his death, an era has ended.

"Everything can be learnt from Sardar Parkash Singh Badal saab. Be it time management, issues related to the community and the state. We learnt a lot from Badal saab," said Sirsa who left the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) in 2021 to join the BJP.

President Droupadi Murmu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, several union ministers and chief ministers and leaders cutting across party lines condoled his demise and hailed his immense contributions to the state as well as the country.

#WATCH | People continue to pay their last respects to Shiromani Akali Dal patron Parkash Singh Badal at Lambi village in Punjab pic.twitter.com/SqHLRYXcuW — ANI (@ANI) April 27, 2023

The Punjab government has announced a holiday for all state government offices as a mark of respect to former chief minister Parkash Singh Badal.

“All government offices, departments, boards, corporations and educational institutions in Punjab will remain shut on Thursday (April 27),” the official order said.