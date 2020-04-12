Leaders Come Out In Support Of Bhilwara Sarpanch, Slam Sonia Gandhi For Taking Credit

After the shocking revelation of Bhilwara sarpanch Kismat Gurjar alleging that the credit for the success of the Bhilwara model had been unduly given by Sonia Gandhi to Rahul Gandhi, political leaders across party lines came out in support of the sarpanch slamming the Congress party for this 'shameful act.' BJP's Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore, who is also an MP from the State, called this revelation an 'earthquake'. Shiromani Akali Dal's Manjinder Singh Sirsa 'condemned' Sonia Gandhi saying that he stood by his Sarpanch sister. BJP leader Gaurav Bhatia also slammed the Gandhis saying that the 'success' of this model was the result of the "hard work of the local people and PM Modi's appeal."

भीलवाड़ा मॉडल अच्छा है। सराहनीय है

मैं सरपंच बहन की इस भावना से सहमत हूं। इसका श्रेय सोनिया गांधी और राहुल गांधी को देना दुखद ही नहीं शर्मनाक भी है। https://t.co/MtV1cKGJWr — Manjinder S Sirsa (@mssirsa) April 11, 2020

आज मैं पढ़ रही थी कि सोनिया गांधी ने राहुल गांधी जी की तारीफ करी और भीलवाड़ा मॉडल के लिए श्रेय लिया। मुझे बहुत दुख हुआ। इस मॉडल की सफलता स्थानीय लोगों की मेहनत का नतीजा है। हम नरेंद्र मोदी जी की अपील से प्रभावित हुए हैं। सरपंच किस्मत गुर्जर pic.twitter.com/HE4mShottM — Gaurav Bhatia गौरव भाटिया 🇮🇳 (@gauravbh) April 11, 2020

Bhilwara Sarpanch slams Congress

Responding to reports quoting the Congress president crediting her son Rahul in a party video conference, Kismat Gurjar took to Twitter to hit out at Sonia Gandhi, alleging that it was wrong for the credit to be given to Rahul Gandhi and said that it was a result of the combined effort of the farmers, women, and people of the district.

