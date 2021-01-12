Last Updated:

Leaders Condole Demise Of Shripad Naik's Wife In Accident; Pray For Minister's Recovery

Several political leaders across parties expressed grief over Union Minister Shripad Naik's accident and condoled the demise of his wife Vijaya Naik

Written By
Gloria Methri
Shripad Naik

After Union Minister Shripad Naik met with a tragic road accident on Monday, several political leaders across the parties expressed their grief over the incident and condoled the demise of his wife Vijaya Naik.

The fatal accident took place near Karnataka's Ankola district while they were travelling from Yellapur to Gokarna on Monday. The minister survived the accident and was admitted to the hospital, however, his wife succumbed to her injuries. Naik's personal secretary Deepak Ramdada Gome has also died in the accident.

READ | Union AYUSH Min Shripad Naik Met With Road Accident In Karnataka; Wife Succumbs

Naik was shifted later to Goa for further treatment. Updating about his health, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant that Naik is out of danger and his condition is stable. 

"All the health parameters of Union Minister Shri Shripad Bhau Naik are stable and he is undergoing treatment at ICU of Goa Medical College. Two minor surgeries would be performed on him," Sawant informed on Monday. 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to Goa CM, directing him to provide the best treatment to the minister. Defence Minister Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also called up CM Sawant to learn about Naik's health condition. 

READ | Shripad Naik Stable, Updates Goa CM; Wife Vijaya Naik & Secretary Succumb In Accident

Leaders condole demise of Vijaya Naik; pray for minister's recovery

Meanwhile, prayers and condolences for the Union Minister and his family poured in from politicians and leaders across the country. Taking to Twitter, Rajnath Singh wrote, "I am shocked and extremely saddened by the news of the Minister of State for Defence Shri Shripad Naik being injured in a road accident. I have had a conversation with the Chief Minister of Goa, Shri Pramod Sawant. The State Government is properly managing the treatment of Shripadji. Pray to God that Shripadji is healthy soon."

President Ram Nath Kovind also enquired about Naik's health. Condoling the demise of his wife, President prayed for the Minister's speedy recovery. 

Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said he was, "shocked and pained" to learn about the tragic death of Vijaya Naik and wished for the earliest recovery of Shripad Naik. Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa condoled the demise of Vijaya Naik in the fateful accident. BJP State chief Sadanand Tanavade also wished speedy recovery of the union minister.

READ | Government Will Ensure Best Of Weapons And Armour To Soldiers: MoS Defence Shripad Naik

READ | Prayers Pour In For Union Minister Shripad Naik's Recovery, PM Modi Speaks To Goa CM

First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND