Leaders Condole Demise Of Shripad Naik's Wife In Accident; Pray For Minister's Recovery

After Union Minister Shripad Naik met with a tragic road accident on Monday, several political leaders across the parties expressed their grief over the incident and condoled the demise of his wife Vijaya Naik.

The fatal accident took place near Karnataka's Ankola district while they were travelling from Yellapur to Gokarna on Monday. The minister survived the accident and was admitted to the hospital, however, his wife succumbed to her injuries. Naik's personal secretary Deepak Ramdada Gome has also died in the accident.

Naik was shifted later to Goa for further treatment. Updating about his health, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant that Naik is out of danger and his condition is stable.

"All the health parameters of Union Minister Shri Shripad Bhau Naik are stable and he is undergoing treatment at ICU of Goa Medical College. Two minor surgeries would be performed on him," Sawant informed on Monday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to Goa CM, directing him to provide the best treatment to the minister. Defence Minister Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also called up CM Sawant to learn about Naik's health condition.

Leaders condole demise of Vijaya Naik; pray for minister's recovery

Meanwhile, prayers and condolences for the Union Minister and his family poured in from politicians and leaders across the country. Taking to Twitter, Rajnath Singh wrote, "I am shocked and extremely saddened by the news of the Minister of State for Defence Shri Shripad Naik being injured in a road accident. I have had a conversation with the Chief Minister of Goa, Shri Pramod Sawant. The State Government is properly managing the treatment of Shripadji. Pray to God that Shripadji is healthy soon."

President Ram Nath Kovind also enquired about Naik's health. Condoling the demise of his wife, President prayed for the Minister's speedy recovery.

Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said he was, "shocked and pained" to learn about the tragic death of Vijaya Naik and wished for the earliest recovery of Shripad Naik. Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa condoled the demise of Vijaya Naik in the fateful accident. BJP State chief Sadanand Tanavade also wished speedy recovery of the union minister.

Spoke to CM of Goa, @DrPramodPSawant to inquire about the health of Union Minister Shri Sripad Y. Naik after a road accident that claimed lives of his wife Smt Vijaya Naik and his personal aide. I convey my deepest condolence and pray for speedy recovery of @shripadynaik. — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) January 12, 2021

Shocked to know that the car which Union Minister Shripad Naik ji was travelling met with an accident in Uttara Kannada and the death of his wife. My heartfelt condolences on the tragic death of Smt Naik and prayers for the speedy recovery of Shri Naik and those injured. — B.S. Yediyurappa (@BSYBJP) January 11, 2021

Deeply saddened to hear the news of Vijaya Naik ji's death in an accident. Praying for the quick recovery of Hon'ble Union Minister Shripad Naik ji, hope God gives him & his family the strength to overcome this loss. https://t.co/dSY3fe10It — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) January 11, 2021

Anguished to hear about the demise of Vijaya Naik ji in a road accident. Praying for the quick recovery of @shripadynaik ji, may God give him & his family the strength to overcome the loss. — Nitin Gadkari (@nitin_gadkari) January 11, 2021

Shocked to learn about the tragic death of wife of our colleague Shripad Naik Ji in a road accident. My sincere condolences to family.



I hope and pray for a speedy recovery of Shripad Naik Ji who suffered serious injuries in this accident. — Ravi Shankar Prasad (@rsprasad) January 11, 2021

Shocked to know about the accident of the vehicle in which Union Minister Shripad Naik ji was travelling in Karnataka.

My heartfelt condolences on the sad demise of his wife and aide.



I pray of his speedy recovery. 🙏 pic.twitter.com/He97djiXtM — Sunil Deodhar (@Sunil_Deodhar) January 11, 2021

Pained to learn that Union minister @shripadynaik Ji has met with an accident near Ankola & his wife who was travelling with him, succumbed to her injuries. My deep condolences to their families. Wishing Shripad Ji a quick recovery & hope he will be out of danger soon. 🙏🏼 — Harsimrat Kaur Badal (@HarsimratBadal_) January 11, 2021

Shocked to learn that Shri Shripad Naik Ji’s wife Smt Vijaya Naik has passed away in a road accident, my heartfelt condolences to the family and prayers for the departed soul to find peace. Prayers also for a speedy recovery for Shripad Naik Ji and others that were injured. — Sachin Pilot (@SachinPilot) January 11, 2021

Shocked & Saddened to hear about the sad demise of Vijaya Naik, wife of Union Minister @shripadynaik and his PS Dipak Gome.

My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family. Also pray for speedy recovery of Shri Shripad Naik. @BJP4Goa - @INCGoa @INCIndia — Girish Chodankar (@girishgoa) January 11, 2021

Deeply hurt to hear about car accident of Union Minister, Shripad Naik ji & his wife, Vijaya ji.



Extremely saddened to know about passing away of Vijaya ji.



May God give the family strength to overcome the loss.



My deepest prayers for Shripad ji's early recovery & good health. — Biplab Kumar Deb (@BjpBiplab) January 11, 2021

Shocked to hear about our colleague in Union Ministry Shri @ShripadYNaik Ji's accident and his wife's passing away in the tragedy.



My deepest condolences to Shripad Naik Ji’s family in this hour of grief & praying for his speedy recovery. @DrPramodPSawant — Som Parkash (@SomParkashBJP) January 12, 2021

I am shocked & deeply pained by the demise of Smt. Vijaya Naik, wife of Union Minister Shri Shripad Bhau Naik, in a terrible car accident. May the almighty give strength to the family to bear this huge loss. — Dr. Pramod Sawant (@DrPramodPSawant) January 11, 2021

Extremely shocked and saddened to learn about the incident. #ShripadNaik ji is not only a colleague in the union ministry but much more than that, a very close friend of many years. Wishing the best for him. And praying for him. https://t.co/gd2TxOL1LR — Dr Jitendra Singh (@DrJitendraSingh) January 11, 2021

