PM Modi, Rahul Gandhi & Other Political Leaders Send In Mahashivratri Greetings

General News

On the auspicious occasion of Mahashivratri on Friday, political leaders such as Home Minister Amit Shah, President Kovind and others poured in their wishes

Written By Ananya Varma | Mumbai | Updated On:
Amit Shah

On the auspicious occasion of Mahashivratri on Friday, political leaders poured in their wishes and greetings from across the country. PM Modi sent in his wishes:

Home Minister Amit Shah said that he prayed to Mahadev for the 'prosperity of India.' "Heartiest greetings to all the countrymen on the auspicious occasion of Mahashivaratri. I pray to Mahadev for the continued prosperity of India. Har Har Mahadev," read his tweet. 

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also tweeted stating that he wishes for Bholenath to 'bless the whole' world on this auspicious day. "Wishes to all the devotees of the holy festival of 'Mahashivaratri' dedicated to the worship of Devadhidev Mahadev. Lord Bholenath is requested to bless us with his blessings and bless the whole world. Har Har Mahadev," read his tweet. 

President of India Ramnath Kovind also sent in Shivratri greetings on his Twitter. Other leaders such as Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh also extended their greetings on the occasion. 

Rahul Gandhi, a self-confessed 'Shiv Bhakt' has also tweeted:

Mahashivratri 

The name of the festival, which literally translates to the 'great night of Shiva', is celebrated widely by the Hindu community. This day is dedicated to Lord Shiva and there are several versions of why Mahashivratri is celebrated. One of the most popular versions suggests it is to celebrate Shiva and Parvati’s marriage to each other. Worshipping Lord Shiva on this day is believed to bestow one happiness and prosperity. 

Published:
COMMENT
