PM Modi, Rahul Gandhi & Other Political Leaders Send In Mahashivratri Greetings

On the auspicious occasion of Mahashivratri on Friday, political leaders poured in their wishes and greetings from across the country. PM Modi sent in his wishes:

आप सभी को महाशिवरात्रि की हार्दिक शुभकामनाएं। बाबा भोलेनाथ के आशीर्वाद से सभी देशवासियों के जीवन में सुख, शांति, समृद्धि और सौभाग्य आए। ऊँ नम: शिवाय! — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 21, 2020

Home Minister Amit Shah said that he prayed to Mahadev for the 'prosperity of India.' "Heartiest greetings to all the countrymen on the auspicious occasion of Mahashivaratri. I pray to Mahadev for the continued prosperity of India. Har Har Mahadev," read his tweet.

महाशिवरात्रि के पावन अवसर पर समस्त देशवासियों को हार्दिक शुभकामनाएं।



महादेव से भारत की निरंतर खुशहाली की प्रार्थना करता हूँ।



हर हर महादेव pic.twitter.com/FE881R8dh6 — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) February 21, 2020

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also tweeted stating that he wishes for Bholenath to 'bless the whole' world on this auspicious day. "Wishes to all the devotees of the holy festival of 'Mahashivaratri' dedicated to the worship of Devadhidev Mahadev. Lord Bholenath is requested to bless us with his blessings and bless the whole world. Har Har Mahadev," read his tweet.

देवाधिदेव महादेव की आराधना को समर्पित 'महाशिवरात्रि' के पवित्र पर्व की सभी भक्तों को असंख्य शुभकामनाएं।



भगवान भोलेनाथ से प्रार्थना है कि वे हमें अपने आशीर्वाद से अभिसिंचित करें और समस्त जगत का कल्याण करें।



'हर हर महादेव' — Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) February 21, 2020

President of India Ramnath Kovind also sent in Shivratri greetings on his Twitter. Other leaders such as Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh also extended their greetings on the occasion.

Greetings and good wishes to all fellow citizens on Mahashivaratri. May the blessings of Lord Shiva bring peace, happiness and prosperity to everyone's life. — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) February 21, 2020

महाशिवरात्रि के पावन पर्व पर आप सभी को शुभकामनाएं। — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) February 21, 2020

Chief Minister @capt_amarinder Singh extends greetings on the pious occasion of #MahaShivratri. pic.twitter.com/L4NYBKUB7h — CMO Punjab (@CMOPb) February 21, 2020

Rahul Gandhi, a self-confessed 'Shiv Bhakt' has also tweeted:

Mahashivratri

The name of the festival, which literally translates to the 'great night of Shiva', is celebrated widely by the Hindu community. This day is dedicated to Lord Shiva and there are several versions of why Mahashivratri is celebrated. One of the most popular versions suggests it is to celebrate Shiva and Parvati’s marriage to each other. Worshipping Lord Shiva on this day is believed to bestow one happiness and prosperity.

