In a landmark achievement, India on Thursday has achieved the historic number of administering 100 crore vaccine doses throughout the nation. According to the latest update by the Cowin portal, a total of 100 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses has been administered to the eligible beneficiaries in India.

Sharing the achievement, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) said that India has achieved historic success in the biggest vaccination campaign against COVID-19. Adding to it, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya also took to Twitter and congratulated India on the achievement. Further lauding Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he said that this was possible only because of the able leadership of PM Modi.

Along with that, Union Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare, Dr Bharati Pravin Pawar also congratulated the nation on a successful vaccination program. She further appreciated the dedication of the medical fraternity who remained at the forefront in the fight against COVID-19.

Many other Union leaders including Piyush Goyal, Dr Jitendra Singh, Dharmendra Pradhan, Anurag Thakur also took to Twitter and expressed their happiness on this.

COVID-19 vaccination drive

The nationwide vaccination drive which commenced on January 16, 2021, has now been expanded to people from all age groups starting from healthcare workers, followed by state and central police personnel, armed force personnel, home guard, civil defence, and disaster management volunteers, municipal workers, prison staff, PRI staff, revenue workers, railway protection force, election staff and the finally the general citizens of the country.

COVID-19 vaccinations were made available for the general public from March 21 including people above the age of 60 and also for certain above 45 with specified health conditions. Later, it was expanded to the age group of 45 and above from April 1 followed by people above 18 years from May 1.

Along with that, the Centre is also now looking forward to launching vaccines for minors and children. Earlier in the month of June, the central government's vaccination drive went through a new phase of universalisation under which it gave the approval to procure free-of-cost vaccines produced by the vaccine manufacturers to the states and union territories.

Meanwhile, India on Thursday recorded 18,454 fresh COVID-19 cases and the active caseload stands at 1,78,831. The recovery rate currently standing at 98.15% is the highest since March 2020.

