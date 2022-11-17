Leaders Reaffirm Support To Afghan At Fourth Regional Meet Of Moscow Format Consultations

The formation of the establishment of a truly inclusive government in Afghanistan was stressed upon, representing the interests of all major ethnopolitical groups of the country, at the fourth Meeting of the Moscow Format Consultations on Afghanistan. Special Envoys and senior Officials from Russia, China, Pakistan, Iran, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan also participated in the meeting.

Notably, On 15 August 2021, Afghanistan's capital city of Kabul was captured by the Taliban following the withdrawal of the US troops from the country and a major insurgent offensive that began in May 2021.

Humanitarian assistance to the Afghan people

The fourth meeting of the Moscow Format Consultations on Afghanistan was held in which the participants discussed the current situation in Afghanistan with an emphasis on regional security, military-political stability, and socio-economic and humanitarian issues. The commitment to a peaceful, unified, sovereign, independent and economically developing Afghanistan, free from the threats of terrorism and drug trafficking was reiterated.

The participant countries reaffirmed their readiness to assist Afghanistan to fulfill its commitments to eradicate terrorism and drug trafficking emanating from its territory, take concrete measures against all terrorist organizations, and firmly fight, dismantle and eliminate them, so as to ensure that Afghanistan would never again serve as a breeding ground, safe haven or source of proliferation for terrorism.

The importance of forming a truly inclusive government in Afghanistan, reflecting the interests of all major ethnopolitical groups of the country, was emphasised. The importance of practical engagement with Afghanistan in this regard was also highlighted.

All sides stressed the need to intensify efforts for the provision of humanitarian and economic assistance to the Afghan people in the post-conflict reconstruction of the country. The sides also expressed their support for the fundamental rights of all ethnic groups, including minorities, women and children, providing equal access to justice and education respectively.

Support to reinstating the national economy

An economic meltdown in Afghanistan would lead to a mass exodus of refugees and promote extremism, terrorism and instability thus concern was expressed about the aggravation of the migration situation around Afghanistan, which could pose a threat to the peace and stability in neighbouring countries.

Participants noted that assistance to Afghanistan in restoring the national economy would create decent living conditions for the population and reduce the outflow of migrants abroad.

IMAGE: AP