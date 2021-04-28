Leading Medical Experts Answer FAQs On COVID-19 Vaccine And The Importance Of Masks

With the liberalized third phase of the vaccination drive all set to begin from May 1, there are many questions looming in the minds of the citizens related to COVID-19, starting from prevention to vaccination, but they have no one to consult. Republic Media Network posed some of the most common questions on COVID-19 and vaccination drive to India's leading medical practitioners- Nephrologist and Member of Maharashtra COVID Task Force Dr Zaheer Virani, Founder of Nirvana Being and citizen movement ‘My Right to Breathe’ Dr Jai Dhar Gupta and Pulmonologist at Masina Hospital Dr Sanket Jain.

1. Is only a single dose of vaccine enough for immunity against COVID-19? Nephrologist and Member of Maharashtra COVID Task Force Dr Zaheer Virani answers.

Taking both doses of vaccine is pertinent, no matter which vaccine you are being administered whether it is Covaxin, Covishield or even Sputnik-V.

2. Does double masking help? What kind of masks should be worn? Founder of Nirvana Being and citizen movement ‘My Right to Breathe’ Dr Jai Dhar Gupta answers.

Yes, double masking helps. In fact, the only thing one can do besides maintaining social distancing is wearing a mask, preferably an N-95 mask if available or one with certified viral filtration efficiency.

3. Is wearing a mask at home recommended? Nephrologist and Member of Maharashtra COVID Task Force Dr Zaheer Virani answers.

Wearing a mask at home at all times is not viably possible. You will have to eventually remove it while eating or drinking water. Even in the case of COVID positive patients at home, we always suggest that if it is possible and if we have the resources, then they be sent to a Corona Care Centre, and if that's not an option, then you can wear a mask at home.

4. What are the possible side effects of vaccination and what medicine one can take for them? Pulmonologist at Masina Hospital Dr Sanket Jain answer.

People generally experience fever as the main symptom or some amount of weakness besides experiencing pain around the injected area. Simple paracetamol will work in these kinds of cases.



5. For how long should one not eat before and after getting vaccinated? Pulmonologist at Masina Hospital Dr Sanket Jain answer.

An hour before and after the vaccination. You can start with juice and tea and biscuits after an hour.

6. How can we ensure that people wear masks? Founder of Nirvana Being and citizen movement ‘My Right to Breathe’ Dr Jai Dhar Gupta answers.

You can only make the people comply by penalizing them. Impose strict fines because one uncareful person can take everyone in the house, in the community down.

Dear Readers, Republic Bangla is now #LIVE with non-stop breaking news from West Bengal in the run-up to the crucial assembly elections. Tap here to watch.