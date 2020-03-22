Leander Paes Urges People To Remain Indoors On Janta Curfew, Reveals What He Is Up To

India's tennis ace Leander Paes hailed PM Modi's call for Janta Curfew on Sunday, stressing that it was essential for people to remain indoors & care for the others in order to tackle the COVID-19 menace. Joining Republic TV live on Sunday, Leander Paes spoke about how it was a valuable time for a person like him, who was always on travel, to get some time to spend at home with his family & complete pending chores and how it would help contain the virus if people stayed indoors. Joining Leander Paes on the broadcast was India's Olympian and Arjuna awardee Heena Sidhu, as they spoke about the significance of social distancing.