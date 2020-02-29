The Debate
Leap Day 2020: 182 Yoga Practitioners Perform 'Surya Namaskar' At Statue Of Unity

General News

On the account of leap day, as many as 182 yoga practitioners from Vadodara's Yogniketan performed 108 Surya Namaskars near the Statue of Unity in Gujarat

Written By Ananya Varma | Mumbai | Updated On:

On the account of leap day this year, as many as 182 yoga practitioners from Vadodara's Yogniketan performed 108 Surya Namaskars or Sun Salutations near the Statue of Unity in Gujarat on Saturday. 

Read: "One has Statue of Liberty, other, Statue of Unity...": PM Modi lists what India-US share

Surya Namaskar is a sequence of 12 yoga poses and is said to have an immensely positive impact on body and mind.

A leap year comes after every four years to keep the calendar year in synchrony with the astronomical year, or the time it takes Earth to make a full circle around the sun.

Read: IRCTC Tour Package and itinerary of the Gujarat tour to the Statue of Unity and Diu

(With ANI inputs)

Published:
