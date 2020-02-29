Leap Day 2020: 182 Yoga Practitioners Perform 'Surya Namaskar' At Statue Of Unity

On the account of leap day this year, as many as 182 yoga practitioners from Vadodara's Yogniketan performed 108 Surya Namaskars or Sun Salutations near the Statue of Unity in Gujarat on Saturday.

Surya Namaskar is a sequence of 12 yoga poses and is said to have an immensely positive impact on body and mind.

A leap year comes after every four years to keep the calendar year in synchrony with the astronomical year, or the time it takes Earth to make a full circle around the sun.

(With ANI inputs)