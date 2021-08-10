'Leaving No Stone Unturned To Find Pilots': Indian Army On Ranjit Sagar Helicopter Crash

Six days after Rudra helicopter crash into the Ranjit Sagar Dam lake near Pathankot, the Western Command of the Indian Army has issued a statement in which it has said that authorities are leaving no stone unturned to search for the helicopter which crashed.

“Military authorities are leaving no stone unturned to search for the helicopter which crashed and sank into the Ranjit Sagar Reservoir on 03rd August along with two pilots. The expansive reservoir is 25kms long, 8kms wide and more than 500 feet deep,” statement said.

It was on August 3, when Rudra helicopter crashed and two Indian Army pilots — a lieutenant colonel and a captain went missing thereafter and there is no clue about their whereabouts after six days of the crash. Rescue crews have so far recovered the wreckage of the chopper along with helmets of pilots, that too on the first day and since then there has been no success.

Western Command added, “Indian Army is coordinating the efforts of Indian Navy(02 Officers, 04 Junior Commissioned Officers & 24 Other Ranks) & Indian Army Special Forces divers(02 Officers, 01 Junior Commissioned Officer & 24 Other Ranks). Multi beam sonars, side scanners, remotely operated vehicles and underwater manipulators which have been flown in from Chandigarh, Delhi, Mumbai & Kochi and pressed into action. Search operations continue unabated inspite of bad weather and rain”.

The statement further added that the Expertise and equipment of the Army, Navy, IAF, NDRF, SDRF, NGOs, State Police, Dam Authority and private firms from all over the country have also been pressed into action. This deep underwater operation is especially challenging due to the near zero visibility below 50m owing to the colloidal nature of water in this season which adversely impacts the accuracy of sonars & sensors. Experts, specialized equipment and divers are being continuously flown. No efforts are being spared for the early conclusion of the search operations. A small area of 60m x 60m has been localized and special sonar eqpt flown in from Kochi is being employed to enable the search operations to enter the final phase.