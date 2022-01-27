Leena Nair, who has been appointed as the Global Chief Executive Officer of the French luxury brand Chanel has bid her goodbye to Unilever. She has been employed in Unilever for thirty-year and has served as its Chief Human Resources Officer. In a series of tweets, Leena Nair has expressed her gratitude to Unilever as she left the company. She even posted a photo collage of various moments with her colleagues in the company.

Leena Nair's farewell note for Unilever

Leena Nair tweeted, "After thirty years at @Unilever, I’m sure you can imagine how hard it is to say goodbye. Unilever, in so many ways, has been one of the defining relationships of my life." In another tweet, Nair said that since her announcement in December, she is "overwhelmed" by the kind messages from people across the world and especially from her colleagues in Unilever who have been "so generous with their words." Leena Nair insisted that she will miss them all more than she can express and is leaving the company with "a heart full of love and pride for the incredible organisation."

After thirty years at @Unilever, I’m sure you can imagine how hard it is to say goodbye. Unilever, in so many ways, has been one of the defining relationships of my life.



1/ pic.twitter.com/xWibx1yO4t — Leena Nair (@LeenaNairHR) January 26, 2022

In another tweet, Leena Nair expressed gratitude to her leaders, mentors, coaches, and colleagues for the role they played in her development by investing in her with their time, wisdom, and kindness. She mentioned that these are the qualities that make Unilever "unique" and the best place for developing leaders. She added, "Thank you for igniting my spark." She thanked Unilever CEO Alan Jope for his leadership and insisted that she would not have taken the amazing and exciting opportunity without his support.

Leena Nair also expressed excitement about joining her new colleagues in Chanel. She stated that she looked forward to working in another incredible organisation. She tweeted, "As I begin this new chapter, I look forward to immersing myself in another incredible organisation and experiencing the culture of an independent company that believes in the power of creation, nurturing human potential, and having a positive impact. See you soon @CHANEL." Maharashtra-born Leena Nair was appointed as the Global Chief Executive Officer of the French luxury fashion label Chanel in December. After her appointment, Nair had said that she was honoured and humbled by her promotion as global CEO.

(Image: Twitter/@LeenaNair)