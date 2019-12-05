Unnao Horror: Left Hits Out At Yogi Govt, Questions Law & Order Situation In State

Left parties have slammed the BJP government in Uttar Pradesh, holding it accountable for the shocking incident in Unnao where a rape victim was set on fire by the perpetrators while she was on her way to meet a lawyer on Thursday.

"It is extremely shocking. Yogi Adityanath speaks big about Hindu Rashtra. Is it their Hindu Rashtra in UP? Is it the way they are going to rule the country? Where is law and order in Uttar Pradesh? It is one state where law and order remain collapsed. There is no law and order. Otherwise how come the victim meets with such an incident? After all, she is a victim... she was going to Court and on the way she is set on fire means what? What is this civilization the BJP & RSS are speaking about? What is the Hindutva and Hindu Rashtra they are trying to build in India? Who should be held responsible for this? How could the perpetrators reach her and then set her on fire? Adityanath should explain. He should be held responsible and accountable for this incident. He is answerable the way he is ruling the state. That is what people should question. It is absolutely shocking. This is what is happening in Modi-Adityanath's regime," CPI general secretary D Raja told Republic TV on Thursday.

Party's stand on Unnao issue

Elaborating his party's stand on the issue, Raja said, "It all happened in the background of what happened in Hyderabad. The whole country is agitating, there is outcry and uproar across the country on the incident that took place in Hyderabad. And now this horrific incident in Unnao. What is happening with our women? Where is women safety? That is what people should question, that too it happened in Uttar Pradesh. She should have been given protection after all she is a victim and a part of the judicial process."

