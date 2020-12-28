Left In Lurch Since 2008, Singur Farmers Fume Over Mamata's Apathy Post Her Political Rise

As the Trinamool government continues to fight the Centre over the new Farm Laws & PM-KISAN scheme, farmers in West Bengal's Singur - who have been left in the lurch since 2008 - are furious with the West Bengal Chief Minister. Mamata Banerjee, who had risen to power with the 2007 Nandigram & Singur anti-farm land agitation, has shunned the farmers in Singur - who have won back their lands from the industrialists, but not its cultivation ability. Bequeathed with barren, uncultivable lands, farmers who spoke to Republic TV on Monday, expressed their angst against Banerjee -who they believe has kept them bereft from jobs, progress, and farming. West Bengal goes to polls in April-May 2021, where Mamata Banerjee eyes a third consecutive term.

Farmers in Singur furious with Mamata

"The area would have progressed. Many people would have got jobs and food. The land which was acquired for Tata, there is no farming done there. If the factory had come up, current landowners and their children would have got jobs, but now nothing is happening," said a farmer, showing the barren lands around him.

Another farmer expressed his anger at Mamata's betrayal, saying, "I had voted for Mamata Didi whole-heartedly. For acquiring power, she used people like me - I am so angry now. She took back the lands, but look at it now. Every Singurvasi, every farmer is angry at her."

Singur Agitation & Nano controversy

In 2006, the Left government cited an 1894 land acquisition act to take over 997 acres of farm land from 9,117 families to set up a Tata Motors manufacturing unit at Singur - to build the world’s cheapest car, the Nano. . Stirring up a major agitation Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee called a statewide bandh, went on 25-day hunger strike with TMC cadres and activists clashing with CPI(M) cadres who had fenced off some farm areas acquired for the plant, resulting in casualties, a rape and farmer suicides.

While the Tatas initiated the construction of the plant in 2007, then-Tata Chairman Ratan Tata decided to shift the project to Sanand, Gujaratin 2008, saying, "we cannot operate in the hostile situation". All farmlands were returned to the owners by the state government. Later, in 2016, the Supreme Court termed the 2006 acquisition of nearly 1,000 acres of land in West Bengal’s Singur district illegal and void. Trinamool government, which was re-elected in 2016, hailed it as 'Mamata's vindication', saying the verdict 'tarnished the legacy of Ratan Tata'.

As per reports, Tatas had promised jobs for the children of the acquired land-farmers and training them in various vocations. Moreover, with the construction of a Tata Motors' unit, several other ancillary units were scheduled to come up in that area- opening up opportunities for thousands of jobs. Singur, which is a part of the Hooghly Lok Sabha constituency, voted overwhelmingly for the BJP’s Locket Chatterjee in 2019. The lands in Singur, as seen in visuals, remain barren, unfertile, empty, and bereft of progress.

