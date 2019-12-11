The Debate
The Debate
Left Parties Allege BJP Manipulating Other Parties To Pass CAB In Rajya Sabha

General News

Left parties have alleged that the BJP-led NDA government was manipulating other political parties to pass the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill in Rajya Sabha

Written By Suman Ray | Mumbai | Updated On:

Left parties have alleged that the BJP-led NDA government was manipulating other political parties to pass the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill in Rajya Sabha as they did not have required numbers it make it a Law.

Read: CPI leader D Raja expresses concern over the implementation of the Citizenship Bill

"BJP & NDA did not have the numbers in Rajya Sabha but they were capable of manipulating other parties and pass the bill. Protests and agitation are happening not only in North East but other parts of the country as well. We consider this bill as unconstitutional. Constitution makes it clear that citizenship cannot be based on religion. This Bill makes religion as the basis of citizenship. CAB is nothing but a part of the agenda for Hindu Rashtra and Hindutva agenda," CPI general secretary D Raja told Republic TV in an interview.

"CPI and other parties are strongly opposed to this Bill. We will continue to fight against it both inside and outside Parliament we will oppose," he added.

Read: Yechury: CPI(M) to move amendments on CAB seeking deletion of religion clause

Published:
COMMENT
