Left Parties Call For Week-long Protest From January 1 Against CAA, NRC & NPR

The protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act have grown into a countrywide movement in the weeks since the legislation was passed by Parliament. Now, the left parties on Thursday have called for a week-long protest from January 1 to 7 against the CAA, NRC, NPR, and "mounting miseries of people due to economic slowdown."

'Left parties will conduct a programme of solidarity campaigns'

The Left parties - Communist Party of India (Marxist), Communist Party of India, Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist)-Liberation, All India Forward Bloc and Revolutionary Socialist Party - in a statement said, "The Left parties will conduct a programme of solidarity campaigns to extend support to the All India general strike called by the central trade unions on January 8. The Left parties extend support to all the farmers, agricultural workers' organisations and civil society movement that has called for a 'Grameen bandh' on January 8."

"The Left parties call upon all their units and all the states of the country to organise powerful protest movements against the assault on the Indian Constitution through the CAA/NRC/NPR," the statement added. It also "strongly" condemned the "atrocities unleashed by the police on peaceful protests by civilians in BJP-ruled states, particularly Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka, Gujarat, Tripura and in Delhi where the police are directly under the Home Ministry" and said that "the protests shall continue peacefully".

"Delhi's Tukde-Tukde gang should be taught a lesson"

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday accused the Opposition of creating confusion over the amended Citizenship Act and blamed them for the violence in Delhi. Leading yet another protest march against the amended citizenship act, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee asked the students to carry on with their protests. “Do not fear anybody”, Banerjee told students adding that she will always be by their side.

#WATCH Home Minister Amit Shah: Congress party ke netritva me tukde-tukde gang jo Dilli ke ashanti ke liye zimmedar hai, isko dand dene ka samay aa gya hai. Dilli ki janata ne dand dena chahiye. pic.twitter.com/3qJKEHlE9h — ANI (@ANI) December 26, 2019

(with ANI inputs)