Left Parties Protest Against CAB In Delhi, Demands To 'Stop Religious Discrimination'

The Left parties on Tuesday, December 10, staged a protest against the implementation of the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill 2019 in front of Mahatma Gandhi statue in the Parliament complex. CPI (M) lawmaker PR Natarajan was one of the protesters. The protesters raised slogans and held placards that said, "Stop Religious discrimination in citizenship" and "Down with Citizenship Amendment Bill." The protesters further demanded that "the religious discrimination should be a basis of any citizenship."

The Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2019, was passed on Monday, December 9, with a majority of 311 votes against 80 votes in Lok Sabha where 391 members were present and voting. According to sources, the bill will be tabled in Rajya Sabha on Wednesday, December 11. In the Rajya Sabha, the Modi government requires the support of at least 123 MPs in the 245-member House to pass the bill.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi appreciated Home Minister Amit Shah for "lucidly explaining all aspects of CAB".

I would like to specially applaud Home Minister @AmitShah Ji for lucidly explaining all aspects of the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2019. He also gave elaborate answers to the various points raised by respective MPs during the discussion in the Lok Sabha. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 9, 2019

About Citizenship (Amendment) Bill 2019

The Citizenship (Amendment) Bill 2019 seeks to grant Indian citizenship to non-Muslim refugees from Pakistan, Bangladesh, and Afghanistan. Through this bill, Indian citizenship will be provided to the members of Hindu, Sikh, Buddhist, Jain, Parsi and Christian communities, who have come from the three countries to India till December 31, 2014, to put an end to them being treated as illegal immigrants in the country. The Bill was passed by the Lower House of the Parliament earlier this year but lapsed with the term of the previous Lok Sabha during the first term of the PM Narendra Modi government in the Centre.

