'Can't Treat As Hardcore Criminal': Left Asks Why Chidambaram Isn't Allowed To Leave India

Left parties on Wednesday, welcomed the Supreme Court's decision to grant conditional bail to former Home Minister P Chidambaram. However, D Raja also questioned Court for prohibiting Chidambaram to leave the country.

D Raja on Chidambaram's bail

"The important part is that he has been granted bail. Despite many arguments in support of him, bail was not granted earlier. Now finally the Court has granted bail. That is a significant thing. If he can't leave the country I do not know. The judiciary has to look into these issues. After all, he is former Home Minister and former Finance Minister. He is also one of the senior-most leaders of the country. He cannot be treated as a hardcore criminal putting many conditions," D Raja, CPI general secretary told Republic TV on Wednesday.

Elaborating his stand, Raja said: "Mr. Chidambaram has been granted bail but there are some conditions. How far the conditions are reasonable it is for the jurists to give their opinion. But I think the law must take its course. As far as the case is concerned, how are they going to be pursued and what is going to be the outcome & when is it going to be I do not know. All these things are part of the judicial process."

What is the INX Media case?

The CBI had registered an FIR on May 15, 2017, alleging irregularities in the Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) clearance granted to INX Media for foreign funds of Rs.305 crore during Congress leader P Chidambaram’s tenure as Finance Minister. According to the CBI, the Mukerjea couple, who were the owners and founders of INX Media had swung a deal in their favour to secure the FIPB clearance. Indrani turned approver in the case and gave a confessional statement to a magistrate under Section 164 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC). Indrani Mukerjea has alleged that money had exchanged hands, benefiting one of Karti Chidambaram’s companies in lieu of the FIPB approval. The ED too lodged a money laundering case in this regard.