Legacy Of Bravery: Poonch Martyr Lance Naik Kulwant Singh Follows In Father's Footsteps

It was a day of unspeakable tragedy and heartbreak in the Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir when the five brave jawans of the Indian Amry made the ultimate sacrifice in the face of terror. Among the five brave hearts who attained martyrdom in the Poonch terror attack, was Lance Naik Kulwant Singh.

Lance Naik Kulwant, a soldier whose courage and selflessness knew no bounds, met a heroic end in the line of duty. What makes his story even more inspiring is that he followed in the footsteps of his father, who had also made the ultimate sacrifice for the nation during the Kargil War in 1999. Lance Naik Kulwant was a true hero, just like his father, who had instilled in him the values of duty, honour, and sacrifice.

Kulwant knew the risks but was not deterred and joined the Army in 2010, 11 years after his father made the ultimate sacrifice at the heights of Kargil. The braveheart is survived by a one-and-a-half-year-old daughter and a three-month-old son and wife, who reside at Chadik village in Moga.

“Before leaving home, he told me that he would be fine and asked me not to worry,” Lance Naik Kulwant Singh’s mother told ANI. Kulwant's brother who was proud of him said that the government and the Army should give a befitting reply to the attack. Holding Kulwant’s four-month-old son in his arms, he said his brother loved his family and had asked him to ensure the timely vaccination of his son.

Former village head Bakshish Singh said that the entire village is pained by the loss of their brave son, but at the same time, they are proud of the ultimate sacrifice he has made for the country.

Poonch terror attack

On Thursday, an Army vehicle passing between Bhimber Gali and Poonch in the Rajouri sector was fired upon by unidentified terrorists, the army said in a statement. The vehicle caught fire due to the likely use of grenades by suspected LeT terrorists, the army added in its statement.

Kulwant, like his fellow jawans, knew that his duty was to protect his country and his people, and he did so with all his heart and soul. Their selflessness and dedication to the cause will serve as shining examples for generations to come.