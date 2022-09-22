Legal Experts Weigh In On Final TRP Report; Suggest Defamation Suit Against Conspirators

After the final TRP report was submitted in Mumbai's sessions court by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and no evidence was found against Republic TV or Republic Bharat in the TRP scam case, as per PTI, legal experts have called for a case of defamation against those who had falsely implicated Republic Media Network.

Calling out the vindictive attitude of the then-Mumbai Police Commissioner and other authorities, senior advocate KK Manan while speaking to the channel said, "Republic TV is now vindicated. There was a conspiracy against Republic Media, especially against Arnab Goswami, who stood like a rock against the falsehood."

"I condemn the attitude and people who were behind the larger conspiracy against Republic TV. Vaze, Anil Deshmukh and then Police Commissioner Prambir were working at the behest of the then government. The time has come that the investigative agency should take action against these people who created such type of conspiracy," the senior advocate added.

Asking Republic Media to file a damage suit against the conspirators, advocate Manan suggested, "Republic should file a damage suit and file a defamation case against the actual culprits."

Senior lawyer Swapnil Kothari while speaking to Republic's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami said, “We all have noticed what have you gone through, Arnab. I have faced many battles in life, but when you were behind bars was the toughest. I was so disappointed and disgusted. It is shocking and shameful that the majority of the media today is silent over the issue even through its newspapers.”

Hailing Republic Media Network’s strength, the senior lawyer said, “I can surely say that after that incident, you have come out stronger, Republic media has come out stronger with global ambitions.” He further added, “As far as the TRP case is concerned, I hope the CBI does its job without fear or favour.”

'No evidence' against Republic in TRP scam case

After two years of the investigation into the TRP scam case, various news reports state that there was no evidence found against Republic TV and R Bharat over the manipulation of TRPs. Notably, several media reports have also stated that an investigation has been launched against the channel India Today.

According to a PTI report, ED in its chargesheet filed before a special Mumbai court on Thursday noted that its findings were at "variance" with the investigation carried out by the Mumbai Police in 2020.

"No evidence of Republic TV or Republic Bharat indulging in these practices was forthcoming either by the statement or by digital data evidence," the chargesheet said. "The forensic audit report relied upon by Mumbai police was 'superficial' and based on the analysis of 'limited aspects'," the PTI report added.

