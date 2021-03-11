Legal notice to EC seeking to debar COVID-19 protocol violators amid election campaign

Ahead of the assembly elections in 5 states & UTs including Assam, West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Puducherry, the Election Commission of India (ECI) on Thursday (March 11, 2021) received a legal notice seeking to debar election campaigners for violation of COVID-19 protocol. Chancellor of Noida International University (NIU) and Chairman of Think Tank Centre, Vikram Singh, has sent a notice to ECI and asked to take necessary actions against the campaigners and others who are not following precautionary measures, especially whenever "public interface in physical form" is involved.

Legal notice to EC regarding COVID-19 protocols during campaigning

The notice sent to ECI was filed through advocate Virag Gupta. Singh stated in the notice that if the commission would not be able to take action, he will have to approach the High Court seeking necessary directions. The notice read, "Further, the Election Commission vide its Advisory dated October 21, 2020, sought the cooperation of all political parties to follow instructions related to pandemic at all stages, especially wherever public interface in physical form is involved and held that observance of the preventive measures including wearing a mask, use of sanitiser, observance of social distancing is a duty cast upon all the stakeholders in the larger interest of public health."

'Strict action should be taken against election campaigners', says Vikram Singh

Singh also asserted that there are several videos and photos that are doing rounds on the internet from election campaigns where people are seen violating COVID-19 protocols. The worst out of all is that these campaigners and VIPs are themselves sharing such posts. "There is an old adage saying as the king so are the subjects. It is submitted that when the VIPs (MLAs, MPs, Ministers and Chief Ministers) are not wearing the masks, expecting all of the general public to wear the same is an expectation too high. When the nation is spending billions of rupees on the security of VIP leaders, they must follow the masking guidelines."

Referring to the suo moto cognizance taken by the Delhi High Court on March 8, Singh urged the ECI to take strict actions against these violators. He affirmed that the Delhi High Court has also issued notice to DGCA and Air India asking them to ensure that all passengers are complying with the protocol to be followed by them in flight. They are instructed to ensure that the passengers must wear masks throughout the journey and follow the strict guidelines.