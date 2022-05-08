Lekhi's Visit To Panama, Honduras And Chile Provided Fresh Momentum To Ties: MEA

The recent visit of Minister of State for External Affairs Meenakashi Lekhi to Panama, Honduras and Chile provided fresh momentum to India's bilateral ties with them, according to an official statement on Sunday.

Lekhi visited the three countries in central and south America from April 28 to May 5.

"The visit to Panama, Honduras and Chile provided fresh momentum to India's relations with these countries in central and south America," the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said.

In the first leg of her trip, Lekhi visited Panama from April 28 to May 1 during which she held talks with Foreign Minister Erika Mouynes, besides other engagements.

The MEA said both sides agreed to enhance cooperation in the areas of trade and investment, health and pharma, IT, space and culture.

"An agreement on gainful employment for dependents of officials of diplomatic mission/post was signed between India and Panama," the MEA said.

Lekhi, also Minister of State for Culture, met Panama's Minister of Culture Giselle Gonzalez Villarue.

The MEA said both sides signed an agreement on cultural exchange programme for 2021-24.

During her visit to Honduras from May 1 to 3, Lekhi called on the President of Honduras, Iris Xiomara Castro Sarmiento, and met Acting Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Antonio Garcia.

The MEA said Lekhi and Garcia discussed various bilateral, regional and international issues.

Lekhi, along with Minister of Agriculture Laura Suazo, laid the foundation stone of the USD 26.5 million Jamastran Valley Irrigation project, funded by the Government of India through a Line of Credit.

The MEA said the project is estimated to irrigate 3,060 hectares of land and benefit about 1,200 farmers.

In Chile, Lekhi met Foreign Minister Antonia Urrejola Noguera and had detailed discussions on bilateral relations.

"Both sides agreed to speed up their respective internal processes to facilitate early conclusion of bilateral agreements for cooperation in pharma, space, renewable energy and for the empowerment of persons with disabilities," the MEA said.

"They also agreed to work closely in the Pacific Alliance and the multilateral fora, given their common values and principles," it said.

