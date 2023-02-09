Leonardo DiCaprio Praises Assam Government For Zero Rhino Poaching In 2022

Leonardo DiCaprio on Thursday lauded the Assam Government's efforts to end poaching of endangered greater one-horned rhinoceros, also known as Indian rhinos, in the state. He also noted that not a single rhino was poached in 2022.

The actor remarked that Kaziranga National Park is home to 2,200 Indian rhinos, which is about two-thirds of the rhinoceros population.

Sharing a picture of a rhino, the The Revenant star said, "In 2021, the government of the Indian state of Assam set out to end the poaching of the Endangered Greater One-Horned Rhinoceros in Kaziranga National Park following the killing of around 190 animals for their horns between 2000 and 2021. In 2022, they met their goal and no rhinos were poached in the area for the first time since 1977."

He said that the triumph in India comes with more good news as World Wildlife Fund (WWF) reports that the "world population of the rare rhino soared to around 3,700 from about 200 at the turn of the 20th century".

'Gentle giant much safer now': Assam CM

In January, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma tweeted that 2022 was special for rhino conservation efforts as no rhino was poached that year and just two cases each in 2021 and 2020 respectively. "The gentle giant is now much safer in Assam," he said.

Zero Poaching!



2022 was really special for our rhino conservation efforts. Not a single rhino being poached in 2022 & just 2 in 2021, the gentle giant is now much safer in Assam.



Kudos to @assamforest dept & @assampolice for their sincere efforts to protect the iconic animal. — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) January 2, 2023

Six poaching incidents were reported in 2017 while seven cases in 2018 and three cases in 2019. From 2012 to 2016, 100 rhinos were killed by poachers. The figures for those five years are as such- 2012: 11, 2013: 27, 2014: 27, 2015: 17, 2016: 18.

Poaching of Rhinos was rampant in the past, which has now come down due to stringent surveillance and other elevated security arrangements being put up by the authorities.