Leopard Breaks Into Maharashtra School Canteen, Rescued After 4-hour-long Operation

In a bizarre incident, an adult male leopard broke into the Maharashtra school canteen after it suffered injuries. The incident took place in Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya in Takali Dhokeshwar village, in Ahmednagar district of Maharashtra. Forest Department officials along with members of wildlife group Wildlife SOS reached the spot to carry out a rescue operation.

Wildlife SOS shared a detailed video of the big cat moving in the school canteen, on their official YouTube page. The officials and the wildlife conservation team ran a four-hour-long rescue operation in the government school to rescue the leopard. The details of the rescue operation were divulged in the post that was added along with the video. Firstly, they secured all the entry and exit points. Then wildlife group dug a hole in the kitchen door and shot a tranquillizer dart to "immobilize" the big cat. The leopard is currently under medical care and observation at the Manikdoh Leopard Rescue Center in Junnar. Take a look at the video.



Viewers applaud the daring Forest officials and Wildlife SOS

The video garnered over 22k views since the video was posted. While some users expressed their gratitude for saving the leopard, some showered their blessings in the comment section of the video. "Thank you for saving and treating this beautiful leopard. You are a blessing to this world!" one wrote. "Bless you Wildlife SOS angels for saving this beauty of a soul," wrote another. "I'm so glad this beautiful leopard was rescued. And thank you for not just killing it," wrote the third.

Another big cat spotted at Madhya Pradesh Highway

Another big cat was spotted at the Madhya Pradesh National Highway-44 in Seoni District. The highway runs bear Pench Tiger Reserve. Passerby clicked pictures of the leopard in their mobile cameras. Amidst the gathering, it jumped over the adjoining fence and fled. The underpass along the Pench Reserve is a hub of frequent tiger and leopard sightings. Madhya Pradesh is said to have the largest number of leopards in the country. There are about 3421 leopards in Madhya Pradesh, 1690 in Maharashtra, 1783 in Karnataka.