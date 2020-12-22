Leopard Count Surges By 60% In India Since 2014 Estimate; PM Modi Exclaims 'Great News!'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi praised the efforts taken by the Government of India towards animal conservation on Tuesday, following the release of the "Status of Leopard in India" report which recorded a surge in the population of leopards by 60 percent in the country. The report was shared by Environment Minister Prakash Javadekar.

"Great news! After lions and tigers, the leopard population increases. Congratulations to all those who are working towards animal conservation. We have to keep up these efforts and ensure our animals live in safe habitats," Prime Minister Modi tweeted.

This comes after the Union Minister Prakash Javadekar tweeted on the status of Leopard on Monday. India's population of leopards has gone up 60 percent and the country now has 12,852 leopards, the ministry has said.

Javadekar said that the increase in numbers of Tigers, Lions, and Leopards over the last few years is a testimony to the fledgling wildlife and biodiversity of the country.

MP reported the highest number of leopards followed by Karnataka & Maharashtra

"India now has 12,852 leopards as compared to the previous estimate of 7910 conducted 2014. More than 60 percent increase in population has been recorded. The States of Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka, and Maharashtra recorded the highest leopard estimates at 3,421; 1,783 and 1,690 respectively", an official release added.

After releasing the report, Javadekar said that monitoring of the tiger in India has clearly shown its umbrella role in the ecosystem, which has shed light on the Leopard as well.

India's world record tiger survey also estimated the population of leopards and the tiger range was found to be home to over 12,852 leopards who occur prey-rich protected areas as well as multi-use forests. A total of 5,240 adult individual leopards were identified in a total of 51,337 leopard photographs using pattern recognition software.

The Union minister had tweeted, "Congratulations to the States of Madhya Pradesh (3,421), Karnataka (1783), and Maharashtra (1690) who have recorded the highest leopard estimates. Increase in tiger, lion, and leopards population over the last few years is a testimony to fledgling wildlife and biodiversity."

In the western ghats region, which comprises Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Goa, and Kerala, there are 3,387 leopards while there are 1,253 leopards in Shivalik and Gangetic Plains which includes Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and Bihar. There are only 141 leopards in the northeast hills.

