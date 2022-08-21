Leopard Dies As Water Enters Tata Steel Zoological Park

A 17-year-old male leopard died after water gushed in Tata Steel Zoological Park due to incessant rains and flood-like situation in the Jharkhand's Jamshedpur city for the last 24 hours.

The water entered the low lying areas of the zoo, especially the area near the leopard enclosure, causing the tragic incident, Tata Steel in a press statement said on Sunday.

As per the past practice and safety protocols, both the leopards Mithun (male) and Hema (female) were released on Saturday to the display area after feeding, so that they could climb a tree or other safer place, in case the water level rises, the statement said.

A rescue team reached the spot, with a boat, to keep a vigil and ensure preventive actions.

However, around 7.30 pm, Hema (female) climbed a tree while Mithun (male), was swimming and struggling (owing to old age) to perch on a suitable place. The rescue team could not trace Mithun after almost an hour.

At around 9.30 pm (Saturday), the rescue team confirmed death of Mithun, on tracing the dead body.

Mithun was born in August, 2005 and was brought to Tata Steel Zoological Park Jamshedpur from Jaldapara rescue centre, West Bengal in November, 2007.

At present the female Leopard Hema is safe and under observation for next 24 hours.

Meanwhile, Tata Steel Utility and Infrastructure Limited (TSUISL), TATA Steel and Tata Steel Foundation assessed the damages caused by incessant rains for last two days and rise in water level of Kharkhai and Swarnarekha rivers jointly with East Singhbhum district administration.

The residents of some of the areas affected by flood water, including those at Shastri Nagar and Greenpark, have been evacuated from their residences with the use of rafts from Tata Steel Adventure Foundation, the statement said, adding dry food packets to some families have also been arranged for.

A total of 150 tarpaulins have been distributed to flood affected residents of Bhuinyadih. In addition, an additional 150 tarpaulins have also been extended to residents of Sapra village at Seraikela in Seraikela-Kharswan district, through Tata Steel Long Products, it added.

