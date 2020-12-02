Leopard Enters Dehradun Airport Premises Creating Panic, Later Rescued

The staff of Dehradun's Jolly Grant airport was kept on high alert after a leopard entered the premises on Tuesday morning. A CISF jawan spotted the wild cat climbing the boundary walls of the airport following which he alerted the authorities. The leopard reportedly came from the nearby forest area that surrounds the airport on three sides.

According to Jollygrant Airport Director G. K. Gautam, the Thano range of the Dehradun forest division was immediately informed about the incident. The leopard after entering the premises hid inside a pipe near the new terminal building. Authorities closed the pipe from either side to ensure the animal does not run.

After rescue workers from the Dehradun forest division arrived, it was established that the big cat was a young leopard because earlier the identity of the animal was not clear due to the sighting from a faraway distance. Rescue workers took the responsibility to safely evacuate the leopard from the airport premises. Flight services continued as usual and were not impacted by the incident, said G. K. Gautam.

The leopard was rescued after an hours-long operation that involved cages and a tranquilizer gun among other things. The Uttarakhand government is contemplating a development plan that would see deforestation around the airport area. However, the plan has not gone down well with environmentalists, who believe it would harm the leopard population and other animals living in the forests.

On Monday, a 70-year-old man died in a leopard attack in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district. The incident occurred in a village in Nanda Devi National Park forest division, where a half-eaten body of the man was recovered from behind the bushes later. The incident took place when the elderly man was returning from the market after buying groceries as he was attacked by the leopard who mauled him to death.

