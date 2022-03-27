Leopard enters residential area, causes panic

Udhagamandalam (Nilgiris), Mar 27 (PTI) Panic gripped residents here after a leopard strayed into their area at night and they demanded that the animal be trapped, forest personnel said on Sunday.

The leopard was noticed moving near the house of a farmer early this morning, they said.

A pet dog was taken away by a leopard from near his house a week ago, police said.

CCTV footage showed the big cat on the prowl, they said. PTI COR NVM NVG NVG

