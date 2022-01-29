Leopard found injured on KMP Expressway

Nuh (Haryana), Jan 29 (PTI) A male leopard was found lying in an injured condition on the Kundli-Manesar-Palwal (KMP) Expressway near Padheni village, officials said on Saturday.

A villager noticed the injured leopard and informed the forest department in the morning, which rushed a wildlife team to the spot.

It put the leopard in a cage and sent it to the zoo hospital in Rohtak for treatment, they said.

Officials said that the leopard must have strayed from forest onto the expressway and got hit by a vehicle.

The net installed to prevent wild animals from climbing on the expressway near the spot was found broken.

Budhram and Billu from the village said they had gone for a walk on Saturday morning when they spotted a leopard lying injured on the road.

They noticed blood on its body, when it started crawling noticing the their presence, and informed the forest department.

Nuh district forest officer Virendra Singh said the Aravali forest area is home to a large number of wildlife, especially leopards.

He said the department has plans to open a wildlife dispensary for treatment of animals thus injured. PTI COR SUN VN VN

