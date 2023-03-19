Leopard From Pakistan Enters J&K's Samba After Crossing Border Fences; WATCH

A leopard, on Saturday, crossed over to the Indian side from Pakistan, visuals of which were caught on camera. According to ANI, the leopard entered into the international border of the Ramgarh sub-sector in Jammu & Kashmir (J&K) Samba district and its whereabouts are unknown as of now. As a precautionary measure, the police have issued an alert in the region to make the locals aware and protect them from any potential attacks by the feline.

#WATCH | A leopard was spotted entering Indian territory by crossing the International Border from Pakistan side in Ramgarh Sub Sector of Samba today around 7pm. Police issued an alert for the locals residing near the border.



(Source: BSF) pic.twitter.com/Zii349MdW4 March 18, 2023

In the visuals assessed by Republic, the leopard was seen walking along the Line of Control (LoC) fences before it crawls between the wires, crosses to the other side and vanishes in the dark. All the events that transpired after 7 pm were caught into a CCTV camera and shared by the Border Security Force (BSF).

It is not yet clear if the leopard is a snow leopard, sighting of which is extremely rare. Last year, one such rare sighting was reported as a snow leopard was spotted in the Baltal-Zojila region in the Ganderbal district, a few kilometres from Samba.