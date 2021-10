Nagpur, Oct 17 (PTI) A leopard was sighted late Sunday evening inside the Air Force Station in Vayu Sena Nagar in Nagpur, an official said.

He said the forest department was informed and all personnel in the campus had been sensitized about the situation and adequate precautions were being taken. PTI CLS BNM BNM BNM

