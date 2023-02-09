Leopard Who Roamed Ghaziabad Court Finds New Home In Shivalik Forest

The forest department has taken the leopard that had strayed into the district court complex and attacked 10 people to the Shivalik forests in Saharanpur district where it will be freed in the wild, officials said on Thursday.

"The department has sought permission from the chief wildlife warden of Lucknow to release the wild cat," Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) Manish Singh told PTI.

He said it is difficult to ascertain where the animal strayed from because there is no identified forest area in Ghaziabad. "We are trying to trace the route taken by the leopard by following its footprints. The animal must have strayed from the forests of Garh Mukteshwar, approximately 70 kilometres away," he added.

The animal attacked and injured 10 people at the district court complex on Wednesday, triggering panic and a four-hour operation by police and the forest department to catch it. It was ultimately tranquilised and taken away.

This is not the first time a wild animal strayed near human habitation in the district. In November 2021, a leopard was seen roaming in the posh Raj Nagar colony, which is next to the district court.

In January this year, a leopard was killed after being hit by a speeding vehicle on the Delhi Meerut Expressway near Kalcheena village of the district.

Those injured in the leopard attack on Wednesday are undergoing treatment, DCP City Nipun Agarwal said.